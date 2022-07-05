5 Surprising Side Effects of Drinking Too Much Apple Cider Vinegar

The fix is one of those classic cocktail families that has never quite resurfaced in the modern cocktail world, partly because nobody seems to be really sure what one is. The term dates back to before the first cocktail guide in the nineteenth century—by the time we see the Applejack Fix in Tom Bullock’s 1914 The Ideal Bartender, the world had seen all manner of fixes. Bartenders tend to agree it is a glammed-up sour, where the spirit, citrus, and sugar are dressed up with a little something extra, whether that’s fresh fruit as a garnish, fruity liqueurs, or soda water. You can think of a fix as a bartender’s special, where each establishment or bartender or cocktail book writer would have their own little spin on the standard sour, one they’d be happy to fix right up.

