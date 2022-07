A mother was arrested after her child allegedly fell out of a moving vehicle Saturday, and was fatally struck by several vehicles, CHP officials said in an update Wednesday. The 7-year-old victim is believed to have fallen out of a 1999 Lincoln Navigator on the northbound 5 Freeway near Weldon Canyon Road, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Office.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO