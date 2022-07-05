ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Woman rescued from woods in Lawrence County after falling off horse

By Zach Hester
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3Hur_0gVEwFjJ00

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 65-year-old woman was rescued Monday after falling from her horse in the woods in Lawrence County.

More News from WRBL

According to Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Brian Covington, the call came in around 12:15 p.m. that a woman had fallen from her horse and possibly broken her hip.

Alabama officer honored for saving woman in river

Covington said the woman had been riding with a friend when the accident happened. The other person was able to call for help.

Multiple units were dispatched to the scene at the Borden Creek Trailhead with a Kubota and wheeled stretcher to haul the woman out.

Officials told News 19 that the woman was found about three miles into the trail and treated by a paramedic. Covington said as of 11 p.m., crews were out of the woods and headed to Huntsville Hospital.

The agencies that responded to the call include the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Moulton Fire Department, Mt. Hope Fire Department, RAT-SAR, Colbert County K-9 units, and officials with the Alabama Forestry Law Enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Body recovered in Smith Lake drowning

CRANE HILL, Ala. — The body of an elderly person was recovered Thursday evening from Smith Lake after a reported drowning. The Winston County Sheriff's Office confirms the body was found close to a public boat ramp near Crane Hill. The Winston County Coroner's Office was in the process...
CRANE HILL, AL
WAAY-TV

Tuscumbia man killed in Thursday morning crash

A Tuscumbia man was killed in an early morning single-vehicle crash in Colbert County on Thursday. Charles J. Matlock was seriously injured when the 2014 Toyota Prius he was driving left the roadway of Colbert County 20 and struck a tree about 4:31 a.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WHNT News 19

Officials search for missing Limestone County girl

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl in Limestone County. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Charity Makayla Smith was last seen on July 2 around 12 a.m. at her home in the Clements community. At that time, she was wearing pink shorts, a green tank top, and cowgirl boots.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, AL
Lawrence County, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Lawrence County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
WAFF

13-year-old boy dies in fatal car, bicycle crash in Athens

Dr. Angela Guess is the new interim superintendent of Jackson County Schools as she was chosen by the district’s school board Wednesday morning. Active shooter training in Morgan Co. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is spending the summer preparing for any active shooter situation that...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens man charged with manslaughter in fatal Limestone County wreck

An Athens man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a pedestrian in June. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said troopers initially arrested Stanley James Colwell, 60, on one count of felony leaving the scene of an accident. ALEA said Colwell was driving a pickup truck in Limestone County and struck Christopher Lee Combs, 24, of Athens.
ATHENS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Accident#Huntsville Hospital#Moulton Fire Department#Mt Hope Fire Department#Colbert County K 9#Nexstar Media Inc
WAFF

Concerns surrounding Colbert Co. animal shelter

Everbloom Health, Incorporated is using its new facility to test and launch food products for people on renal and kidney diets, as well as for the average health-conscious consumer. Workers at the KFC off of US-31N staged a walkout on July 2 after they said they spent weeks without air...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Months-long search continues for missing woman last seen in Hartselle

It's been nearly six months since Mary Elizabeth Isbell was reported missing and almost eight since she was last seen, but investigators haven't given up on their search. Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright, who usually goes by "Beth," was reported missing in January to the Hartselle Police Department. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office echoed the police department's call for public help, as Isbell had ties to both areas.
HARTSELLE, AL
WRBL News 3

ALEA reports eight traffic deaths, eight boating accidents over July Fourth weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reported eight traffic deaths and eight boating accidents from July 1 to July 4, 2022. According to ALEA, the fatal crashes occurred in the counties of Calhoun, Escambia, Lawrence, Lowndes, and Tuscaloosa. There were two individuals who were not wearing a seatbelt, a motorcyclist, and a pedestrian among those fatalities.
MONTGOMERY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Firefighters respond to crash with entrapment on County Line Road

Madison Fire and Rescue responded to a wreck on County Line Road earlier this evening involving an entrapment. The fire department posted on their Facebook page, “Excellent work by our crews on C shift this evening. Crews successfully extricated one patient that was entrapped for a short period of time and all patients were transported for evaluation.”
MADISON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for people involved in church break in

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and people involved in a church break in. The incident happened on July 2 at Faith Tabernacle Church on Highway 24 in Trinity. According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle looks to be a light-colored Nissan that appears to have damage to the head light area.
TRINITY, AL
WAFF

2 people in custody after standoff with police in New Hope

Dr. Angela Guess is the new interim superintendent of Jackson County Schools as she was chosen by the district’s school board Wednesday morning. Active shooter training in Morgan Co. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is spending the summer preparing for any active shooter situation that...
NEW HOPE, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Family says missing Cullman woman found safe

----- Cullman Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a woman last seen Monday afternoon in Cullman. Freida Weisheit Stidham is a 69-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Stidham may have a...
CULLMAN, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy