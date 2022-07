If you’re looking for an authentic college town, consider visiting Fayetteville Arkansas. This college town is situated in the Boston Mountains, which are part of the stunning Ozark Mountains. Fayetteville is home to the main campus of the University of Arkansas, as well as to the famous Razorbacks. If you love college football, you’ll love this college town. If you want to spend a quiet evening with your spouse or significant other, there are several parks and historic sites you can visit.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO