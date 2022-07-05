ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Great Frogs Winery to Host Arundel Grown–Farm to Table Tasting Event!

By EOA Staff
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Serving as a kickoff to Maryland Buy Local Week, July 22-31, Arundel Ag’s (the agriculture arm of the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp) signature summer event celebrates all of Anne Arundel County’s diverse producers and many of their diverse products. This year’s event offers a unique opportunity...

