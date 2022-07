UK dentists have warned that many baby food pouches contain more sugar than Coca-Cola.The British Dental Association (BDA) are concerned over an “epidemic” of tooth decay among young children.A survey carried out by the organisation of 109 baby food pouches aimed at children under 12 months old found that more than a quarter contained more sugar by volume than Coca-Cola.The fruit-based pouches marketed for infants between four and 12 months old were found to contain sugar levels equivalent to up to 150 per cent of the soft drink.Some products that were examined even contained up to two-thirds of an adult’s...

HEALTH ・ 2 HOURS AGO