Man killed in quadruple shooting in Denver

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department says a man has died after a shooting on Monday night .

Police said the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Pacific Place.

Four people were hospitalized following the shooting. One victim, a man, was later pronounced dead.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

