Sacramento, CA

Sacramento police name victim in deadly downtown shooting

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento police have identified the man who died after...

www.ktvu.com

CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Stockton Shooting That Left Man, 50, Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the Stockton shooting that left another man dead last week. Stockton police said, back on the morning of July 1, officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Detectives later identified Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in the killing. He was arrested on Tuesday, police said, and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Chen is facing a charge of murder, but detectives have yet to detail a motive behind the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Resident shot at after confronting catalytic converter thieves in El Sobrante, suspects flee

EL SOBRANTE, Calif. - An El Sobrante resident who witnessed a catalytic convertor theft in progress was shot at by the thieves, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department says. The incident happened Thursday at around 9:40 a.m. Deputies were dispatched to the call of a shooting at the 100 block of Renee Court near May Raod. The sheriff's department said the resident confronted two subjects stealing the valuable part from a vehicle. One of the suspects fired a shot at the resident, who was not struck.
EL SOBRANTE, CA
Fox40

Two cars shot at in Stockton in separate overnight incidents

STOCKTON, Clif. (KTXL) — Two cars with people inside of them were shot at in two separate incidents overnight the Stockton Police Department said. A woman and two children were driving down West Martin LutherKing Jr. Boulevard just before 11 p.m. when their vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to the police department.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Teen still missing days after crash in Lake Solano County Park

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenager remains missing after crashing a truck into Lake Solano County Park, early Sunday morning. According to a Solano County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road on Sunday. When deputies arrived just after midnight, […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

UC Davis police officer dies of heart attack while on duty

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the University of California Davis Police Department lost Officer Walter Broussard to complications from a heart attack that happened while on duty. According to a Facebook post from the UC Davis Police Department, Broussard served as a UCDPD officer for over 24 years,...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Rancho Cordova; Suspect Still Sought

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities are still looking for the driver after a deadly hit-and-run in Rancho Cordova earlier this week. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 2 a.m. Monday, Rancho Cordova police officers responded to the Sunrise Boulevard westbound on-ramp to Highway 50 after a person was struck by a vehicle. At the scene, officers found a woman in the crosswalk who had major injuries. She was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Investigators have interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, but no information about the possible driver who struck the woman has been released. The name of the woman killed has also not yet been released by authorities.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

19-year-old arrested for alleged murder, weapons violations in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police arrested a 19-year-old suspect in relation to the fatal shooting of La Prell Briggs in March. The suspect, Damian Jones Jr. of Vallejo, was arrested at a traffic stop on 118 Peach Street, after police acquired a warrant for his arrest, authorities said. Jones Jr....
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Crews Battle Grass Fire That Started In Orangevale Field Near Homeless Camp

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Firefighters say access issues complicated a fire fight in a field near Orangevale early Thursday afternoon. The fire was first reported just after noon near Snipes Boulevard and Twin Lakes Avenue. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found the incident appears to have started near a homeless camp. Despite the area being difficult to access, crews were able to keep the flames to about one-fourth of an acre. No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged, officials say. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.
ORANGEVALE, CA
ABC10

3 men missing at Brannan Island identified

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As the search continues for three missing men at Brannan Island, one of their friends says he’s frustrated and feels there’s no sense of urgency in finding them. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a possible drowning...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

19-Year-Old in ICU After Being Hit by Car in Vallejo Sideshow

A North Bay man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car at a Vallejo sideshow this weekend. Days after the sideshow, 19-year-old Tyler Ingersoll is still in the ICU fighting for his life. While his family is praying that he makes it through, they are also calling for a shutdown on sideshows to prevent this from happening again.
VALLEJO, CA

