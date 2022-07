From 6 July, Australia is dropping its passenger locator form and ending the requirement for tourists to test or show proof of vaccination on entry - making it one of a handful of long-haul destinations to scrap its remaining Covid travel rules.Mainland Portugal also ended its last remaining Covid rules on 1 July, joining a string of mainly European destinations which have taken the decision to simplify travel.If you’re looking for the simplest and least stressful holiday out there, these destinations are your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of...

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO