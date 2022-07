COVID-19 cases are back on the rise across Illinois and Iowa, but new treatments could keep future outbreaks to a minimum. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), both Rock Island and Scott Counties now have “moderate” COVID-19 transmission levels, the highest in months. However, experts say a surge similar to ones we’ve seen in the past is less likely to happen this time, with Paxlovid, Pfizer’s new antiviral COVID-19 pill, widely available.

