‘What Remains of Edith Finch’ set for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

By Cheri Faulkner
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat Remains of Edith Finch, the interactive adventure game from Annapurna Interactive, could be coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S soon. There’s no official announcement as yet, but Twisted Voxel reported that they’d “managed to dig out a listing for these games on the Taiwan Game Rating website”...

ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reunites One of Gaming's Best Franchises

Xbox Game Pass just reunited one of the best sagas in all of gaming. Throughout most of 2021, the entirety of Sega's Yakuza series was accessible from beginning to end via Game Pass. By the end of the year, though, this was no longer true as Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 all departed from the service. Fortunately, for those who maybe never got to play the first three mainline entries in the series, that removal has been undone.
NME

A prequel for ‘The Witcher’ is releasing tomorrow

CD Projekt RED has announced a Witcher prequel deckbuilding roguelike game, and it’s set to release tomorrow (July 7). The game was announced via IGN, and is titled Gwent: Rogue Mage, and will release on PC, iOS, and Android. The standard version of the game will go for around £8.50 ($9.99), while the premium edition will cost around £17 ($19.99), and includes additional in-game skins, cosmetics, as well as card packs.
ComicBook

Xbox 360 Cult Classic Now Available for Free

An Xbox 360 cult classic is now available for free on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. What's the catch? There is none, but you need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to redeem the offer, as it comes through Games With Gold. If you don't have Xbox Live Gold, the game is its usual $9.99 asking price. Meanwhile, if you do have Xbox Live Gold, and are interested in redeeming the offer, you will need to do it before July 15 because after July 15 the game will revert to its normal price point.
ComicBook

Xbox Fans Are Calling For the End of Games With Gold

Xbox fans are calling for the end of Xbox Live Gold's Games With Gold program, which, in its current iteration, awards Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X two Xbox One games every month and two backward compatible Xbox games (Xbox 360 or original Xbox) every month. While PlayStation has added PS5 games to the mix with its identical service PS Plus, Xbox has yet to shake things up for the new generation. And that's not the only way Games With Gold is lagging behind. The games it offers each and every month are consistently underwhelming, especially compared to what the competition is offering.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Available Now

It's the first Tuesday of the month, which means that the new slate of free games coming to PlayStation Plus for July 2022 are now available to download. Within the past week, Sony revealed the latest group of games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 that would be free for PS Plus subscribers throughout the month. And in case you happened to miss this announcement, July is actually one of the stronger months that we've seen for PS Plus so far in 2022.
NME

‘Terminator’ open-world survival game announced by Nacon

Nacon has announced that it’s developing an official Terminator survival game, and a brief first-look has been included with the reveal. Developed by Nacon Studio Milan, this will be the first survival game set in the Terminator movie universe, and it’ll include “an original story that builds on the events of the official films.”
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing Big Free Game From Earlier in the Year

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers are losing a couple of games this year, including one of the most notable free PS Plus games given out to subscribers so far this year. Back before the launch of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra last month, PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 were only treated to free PS4 and PS5 games every month. And if you're a PlayStation Plus Essential tier subscriber, which is to say, if you haven't upgraded to Extra or Premium, you still get this offer every month and nothing more. To this end, if you were a subscriber back in March chances are you downloaded Shadow Warrior 3 when it was made free through the subscription service. If you did, it's yours to keep. If you didn't, and you only have access to it through the premium tiers of the subscription service, well the bad news is you're about to lose it.
ComicBook

Xbox Might Be Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Xbox 360 Series

It looks like Xbox may be bringing back a fan-favorite Xbox 360 series that Xbox fans haven't seen since the 360 generation. The Xbox 360 isn't just the best-selling Xbox console to date, but the best-selling Xbox console to date by a considerable margin. So far, it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation console counterpart a run for its money in terms of market share. There's a variety of reasons for this, one being the great exclusives Xbox was pumping out during that era. Some of Xbox's greatest series got their starts on the Xbox 360, like Gears of War. And many of these series live on to this day, but not Viva Pinata. The fan-favorite series was not revived during the Xbox One generation and it has yet to be revived during the Xbox Series X|S generation, but it looks like this could change in the future.
ComicBook

PS5 Timed Exclusive Finally Comes to Xbox Consoles Today

A PS5 timed console exclusive has shed its console exclusivity today and come to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game in question was previously in early access, but only available on PS5 and PC. Today, its full release has finally come, and with the end of early access comes the end of this console exclusivity. Taking the sting out of this release of console exclusivity, PlayStation has gone and struck a deal to make the game free this month via PlayStation Plus for all subscribers on PS4 and PS5. If you haven't pieced the puzzle together yet, the game in question is Arcadegeddon.
ComicBook

Xbox Fans Upset With Controversial Xbox Live Gold Change

A newly announced change to Xbox Live Gold on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is proving to be quite controversial. Yesterday, we relayed word that Xbox Live Gold was removing Xbox 360 games from Games With Gold this October. According to Microsoft, who did its best to sweep the news under the rug, the service will no longer offer Xbox 360 games because it's run out of games to put on there. This doesn't mean the entire Xbox 360 library is on there, but apparently, nobody wants to to put their Xbox 360 games on there anymore, or at least not for the money Xbox is offering.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Just Got 4 New Free Games

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED just got four new "free" games, well at least some subscribers did. If you're a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, you have no new classic games, as all four require the Expansion Pack tier and that's because they are Sega Genesis games, which, like N64 games, are exclusive to the premium tier of the subscription service, unlike SNES and NES games.
NME

‘GTA Online’ is finally getting one of its most-requested features

Rockstar has announced that GTA Online will be getting “new gameplay updates” and “top-requested experience improvements and upgrades”, including a major change that will allow players to sell their business goods in invite-only sessions. Yesterday (July 7), Rockstar published a blog post that outlined the company’s...
ComicBook

New Donkey Kong Game Potentially Teased via Nintendo Update

A recent update from Nintendo has teased the arrival of a new game associated with Donkey Kong. For well over a year at this point, we've continued to hear that the Nintendo Switch could soon get a new title of some sort that is tied to the iconic ape. And while Nintendo has yet to confirm in any capacity that this will be happening, a recent move tied to the company may have just teased an upcoming Donkey Kong-related announcement.
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch trademark hints at the console's future

Nintendo has filed a Switch-related trademark that's inevitably sparked a great deal of speculation online – but is there really anything to it?. This latest Nintendo Switch trademark has been filed in Europe under the name "NSW." Originally spotted by users over on Resetera (opens in new tab), speculation began as to whether or not the trademark will amount to anything substantial.
NME

PSVR 2 estimated release date, specs, and everything else we know so far

Sony is set to release the PSVR 2 headset, which will bring VR gaming to PS5 players, utilising next-gen hardware for a new generation of games. The reveal has been an odd one, with updates staggered over the last year or so. We know what the headset looks like, and even have a games lineup to tide us over.
NME

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ overhaul mod revamps the game’s world

A new mod for Read Dead Redemption 2 has changed the entire game on PC, as it improves the wildlife, weather, character systems and much more. Modder no12 has created Vestigia, which is a mammoth new overhaul of the entire game, and has been in the works for over a year. Improvements include the weather, wildlife, NPC behaviour systems and more, which is sure to make Red Dead Redemption 2 feel even more real (via PCGamesN).
