ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines man’s body found in Raccoon River after tubing accident

By Kelly Maricle
siouxlandproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVAN METER, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man who fell off his inner tube while floating on the Raccoon River Sunday, after his body was recovered Tuesday morning. Van Meter Police Chief William Daggett confirmed to WHO 13 that the body of 34-year-old Ricco...

www.siouxlandproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon man injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) An Audubon man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:22 a.m. on July 4th, dispatch received a call about a male who had hit a tree on an ATV and had severe head injuries. Panora EMS was en route. Deputies spoke to two men on scene who stated that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust had taken the ATV out for a ride and when he didn’t come back, they got worried and so they drove down the gravel road and found Gust laying in the ditch. The two men admitted to drinking.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Drivers injured in Grand Avenue head-on crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are working to determine what caused a head-on crash that injured two people Wednesday morning in Des Moines. It happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and 44th Street, close to the Des Moines Art Center. A westbound car and an eastbound SUV hit head-on, according to […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Van Meter, IA
State
Iowa State
Van Meter, IA
Accidents
Des Moines, IA
Accidents
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Van Meter, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
We Are Iowa

Festivals prioritize crowd safety following Fourth of July shootings

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following deadly mass shootings around the country on the Fourth of July, some event goers are apprehensive about attending large-scale festivities. This weekend, 80/35 in downtown Des Moines and Summerfest in Ankeny will bring thousands out to enjoy music, food and more. Ahead of the events, police departments across the metro are taking extra steps to make crowd safety their number one priority.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man arrested after string of bizarre break-in attempts

DES MOINES, Iowa — A young Des Moines couple says a man who used to live in their rented home continuously showed up over a span of months trying to get inside. Jocelyn Sparks and Dalton Moser say they have lived in a duplex along a street off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway on the north side of Des Moines since around the start of the year. During the daylight hours, they feel safe. However, in the early hours of the morning when it's still dark outside is when they get an unwanted visitor coming to their door.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Man Charged After Deadly West Des Moines Car-Bicycle Crash

(West Des Moines, IA) -- An Urbandale man is facing charges after a deadly West Des Moines bicycle crash. Police say 42-two-year-old Brian Kirkman is accused of driving a car that hit a bicyclist last Friday night in the 96-hundred block of Raccoon River Park Drive. Fifty-seven-year-old James Deal of Des Moines died at the hospital. Kirkman is charged with homicide by motor vehicle and O-W-I, 2nd Offense and was taken to the Dallas County Jail.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoon River#Tubing#Signage#Accident#Adel Fire Rescue#Dnr
Western Iowa Today

Dallas County Authorities Continue Search For Man In Raccoon River

(Van Meter, IA) Authorities in Dallas County are searching for a man in the Raccoon River. Rescue crews were called to the location in Van Meter Sunday at about 4:30 p-m. Witnesses said the man in his mid-30s went under and didn’t resurface. His name hasn’t been released. A spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says conditions on the river are dangerous.
KCCI.com

'Gross overreach of power': BLM responds to Des Moines police officers' lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement is calling thelawsuit filed by two police officers against six protestors an example of white supremacy. Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffery George are suing the protestors, including City Council member Indira Shuemaker, over a chaotic demonstration outside the State Capitol two years ago.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines man stabbed woman on the back with a knife

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is charged with attempted murder after stabbing a woman in the back with a knife, according to police. Dominique Taylor has been charged with the crime. According to police, Taylor and the woman were arguing in a parking lot Tuesday in...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Minburn Bike Trail restaurant may be forced to close

MINBURN, Iowa — A popular restaurant on the bike trail in Minburn may have to shut its doors. The Nineteen14 restaurant is in a lease dispute with the city. The city wants to sell the historic depot building and that's setting up a city vs restaurant battle. “It would...
MINBURN, IA
ktvo.com

Iowa driver dies after crashing through home's front window

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) -- An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a home Saturday morning. KCCI in Des Moines reports the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City. The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance From the Public

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol are asking for the public’s assistance. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS that an abandoned vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas this morning. There are reports of a man walking, perhaps with his shirt off, north towards Pleasantville and Des Moines. Authorities believe this man may have been the driver of the abandoned vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the search with an airplane, and the Knoxville Fire Department and possibly other agencies are also assisting. If anyone noticed a man walking, towards Pleasantville, Hartford, Knoxville, or Indianola, or picked up a man, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Valley West Inn catches fire again, investigation underway

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Shortly after midnight on Monday morning, someone noticed smoke coming from the Valley West Inn. Police were called to address the situation. Fire investigators in West Des Moines are working to learn how the fire started. Police said no one was inside when crews searched the building, but there was evidence that someone forced open a door.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Extreme heat temporarily closes Des Moines food pantry

DES MOINES, Iowa — Extreme heat is forcing the Des Moines Area Religious Council to temporarily shut down their mobile food sites. DMARC said that clients can call 833-362-7220 to request a delivery. Clients in need can call between 4 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday or between 9 a.m....
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy