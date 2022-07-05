Fireworks show highlights Edmond LibertyFest's 50th celebration

EDITOR’S NOTE: On election day, Oklahoma Watch reporters asked voters how well they were being represented by elected leaders and what else they wanted state officials to know. Here is a representative sampling of perspectives from voters interviewed in Arcadia, El Reno, Luther, Moore, various sections of Oklahoma City and Tahlequah. Interviews were conducted by: Whitney Bryen from Oklahoma City, Luther and Arcadia; Ari Fife from Tahlequah; Paul Monies from northwest Oklahoma City; Jennifer Palmer from Moore; Lionel Ramos from south Oklahoma City; Keaton Ross from El Reno.
Comments / 0