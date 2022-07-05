Two Police Officers Shot During Philadelphia July 4th Fireworks Show

Two police officers were shot in Philadelphia Monday during the city’s downtown Fourth of July celebrations, according to multiple reports.

The officers, who were on security detail, were wounded after a shooting broke out at 9:45 p.m. near the Ben Franklin Parkway, NBC 10 reported. One officer sustained a head wound and another a shoulder wound, the outlet reported.

Crowds reportedly scattered when the shooting occurred and began running on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

“It is miraculous that the round stopped in his hat,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference Tuesday, describing the wound for the 36-year-old officer who was hit in the head.

The other officer was serving on the bomb squad task force for the event, 6 ABC reported. He was aiding Philadelphia officers and serves in a county located outside the city.

The officers were transported to a hospital early Tuesday morning and were treated, 6 ABC reported. Outside the hospital, police were “saluting and clapping” when the officers were released, the outlet reported.

Police have not released the names of the officers yet and no arrests have been made yet, though there is an investigation into the shooting.

“We have to come to grips with what this country is about right now,” said Democratic Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney after the shooting. “We had a beautiful day out there today except for some nitwit either shooting from a window or shooting from somewhere who has a gun who probably shouldn’t have had it.”

The Philadelphia Police Department did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

