Wimbledon asks tennis stars not to max out their $108-a-day restaurant budget to prevent food and drink shortages

Strawberries on offer at Wimbledon on day one of the tournament. Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Wimbledon players have been urged not to max out their $108 daily food budget.

The tournament's organizers emailed players to remind them to be "judicious" about what they took.

One coach was said to be seen taking 27 yogurts from a vendor, British media reported.

Tennis players competing at Wimbledon have been urged not to max out their daily food allowance as the club fears it may run out of food, multiple outlets including The Guardian and The Telegraph reported.

In an email sent to players, the tournament's organizer — the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club — asked players to be "judicious" about what they took, the outlets reported.

Players are granted £90, about $108, a day to spend on food and drink, while coaches get about half that amount, The Guardian reported.

Some players and coaches have been treating the budget as a target, rather than a limit, stocking up on food to max out their allowance.

One coach was said to be seen taking 27 probiotic yogurts in order to exhaust the allowance, the outlets reported.

Organizers sent the email to prevent food shortages, rather than to cut costs, the outlets said.

Players and coaches can choose to spend their allowance across six restaurants, including coffee and sandwich shops.

The AELTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider about the email.

The championships, which take place between June 20 and July 10 this year, also have a variety of food options for visitors. According to a map of the event, a food village with pizza, sandwiches, salads, and strawberries and cream is on offer.

The cost of a portion of strawberries and cream is £2.50 and has remained the same for a decade, according to Wimbledon organizers .

Male and female players at Wimbledon in 2022 will take home a guaranteed £50,000 just for competing in the first round, while the winners of the event earn £2 million.