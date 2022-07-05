ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon asks tennis stars not to max out their $108-a-day restaurant budget to prevent food and drink shortages

By Abby Wallace
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOJYj_0gVEu53i00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gpp1E_0gVEu53i00
Strawberries on offer at Wimbledon on day one of the tournament.

Julian Finney/Getty Images.

  • Wimbledon players have been urged not to max out their $108 daily food budget.
  • The tournament's organizers emailed players to remind them to be "judicious" about what they took.
  • One coach was said to be seen taking 27 yogurts from a vendor, British media reported.

Tennis players competing at Wimbledon have been urged not to max out their daily food allowance as the club fears it may run out of food, multiple outlets including The Guardian and The Telegraph reported.

In an email sent to players, the tournament's organizer — the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club — asked players to be "judicious" about what they took, the outlets reported.

Players are granted £90, about $108, a day to spend on food and drink, while coaches get about half that amount, The Guardian reported.

Some players and coaches have been treating the budget as a target, rather than a limit, stocking up on food to max out their allowance.

One coach was said to be seen taking 27 probiotic yogurts in order to exhaust the allowance, the outlets reported.

Organizers sent the email to prevent food shortages, rather than to cut costs, the outlets said.

Players and coaches can choose to spend their allowance across six restaurants, including coffee and sandwich shops.

The AELTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider about the email.

The championships, which take place between June 20 and July 10 this year, also have a variety of food options for visitors. According to a map of the event, a food village with pizza, sandwiches, salads, and strawberries and cream is on offer.

The cost of a portion of strawberries and cream is £2.50 and has remained the same for a decade, according to Wimbledon organizers .

Male and female players at Wimbledon in 2022 will take home a guaranteed £50,000 just for competing in the first round, while the winners of the event earn £2 million.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 58

JuanCarlos
2d ago

why do y'all think Bill Gates owns the most farmland for a private individual in America🤔 now we're having the most food shortages since the great depression. make it make sense

Reply(8)
16
Susan Magnuson
3d ago

Why do rich people get a food allowance? WTF

Reply(8)
32
Marco
3d ago

Please don’t spend YOUR money on what YOU want to buy! 😂🐂💩

Reply
12
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Drink#Food Shortages#Wimbledon#British#Guardian
Daily Mail

GAIL ROLFE, 63, picks the perfect pairs of shorts for over-50s to wear after tailored styles were a smash hit at Wimbledon

I used to think you needed legs like a gazelle to wear shorts. I believed they would make me look even shorter (I'm 5ft 4in). But aged about 50, I realised that — like so many things — it all comes down to confidence. So shorts entered my wardrobe at an age when most women turn their back on them. Teamed with a pretty cotton blouse, they are now my go‑to summer outfit. Do you view shorts with apprehension? Are they even on your style radar? Well, perhaps they should be, because shorts are a brilliant option for so many occasions. Just look to the stars at Wimbledon.
APPAREL
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's French Fries Aren't Just Potatoes — Here's What's in Them

We love to debate food. Whether it's a Coke vs. Pepsi contest, if pineapple belongs on pizza or not, or which fast-food chain has the best french fries in the business. However, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that whenever you're under the Golden Arches, it's impossible to resist ordering hot and crispy McDonald's french fries.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Subway is making a massive change to its menu, and it may not be done

Visitors to some Subway restaurants recently might have seen something they didn’t expect: A list of a dozen subs, all of them new and accompanied by a different number, dominating the menu board. The new subs, which the chain calls the “Subway Series,” are part of the brand’s latest...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

How one sandwich made me question every fine-dining meal I’d ever had

Have you ever had a fine-dining meal that made you genuinely happy? Even just for a fleeting moment, in the throes of food-induced ecstasy?I haven’t. As part of my job, I have had the chance to go to some fancy restaurants. Restaurants I probably couldn’t afford normally. And I do enjoy them, but at least part of it is knowing I should enjoy them because of how much it might cost normally.Yes, this parfait topped with truffle shavings is good, but is it delicious, truly delicious?This past weekend, I had something truly delicious and it was not in a fine-dining...
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

545K+
Followers
35K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy