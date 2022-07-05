ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Hang Out With Reign and Penelope Following Life-Threatening Hospitalization

By Shelby Stivale
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago
Shutterstock; Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Family forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took a festive drive with Reign and Penelope Disick on Monday, July 4, days after the Blink-182 drummer broke his silence about his life-threatening hospitalization late last month.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the Kardashians star, 43, showed off her two youngest kids riding in the backseat of Travis’ vintage orange Chevrolet truck while listening to Bruno Mars‘ “Grenade.” Penelope, 9, looked like she was having fun and smiled during her mom’s video while singing along to the song and battling the wind in her hair. Reign, 7, also looked at the camera.

Kourtney showed a minor glimpse of her outfit, which included a white tank top and Prada hat. While she kept the camera off Travis, 46, the Poosh founder did show their feet — of course, in matching Converse — while he drove the car.

Days before their patriotic hang out with the kids, Travis and Kourtney both broke their silence about the DTA Records founder’s hospitalization on June 28.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” Travis shared via Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 2. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

The musician noted that he was feeling “very grateful” after receiving “intensive treatment” at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

In her own Instagram Stories post, Kourtney wrote, “Oh, what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes, we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together, and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.”

The reality star went on to thank the doctors at Cedars-Sinai “for taking such wonderful care” of her and Travis. Kourtney concluded, “It’s crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude of feeling I have inside me.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Kourtney and Travis’ outing with Reign and Penelope.

