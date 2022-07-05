ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Something in the Water: At the Point, Swimming is Life

By Alison Cuddy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ted Erikson passed away earlier this year, he left behind a legacy of swimming accomplishments. He also took a bit of Chicago history with him. Ted was a fixture among the swimmers at Promontory Point in Hyde Park. When I first met him almost a decade ago, he looked like...

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago positivity rate rises to 11.5 percent

For the third straight week, Chicago’s positivity rate climbed into the double digits along with rising rates in 11 Black zip codes on the South Side. Chicago’s positivity rate is 11.5 percent as of July 5, according to the latest data from the city’s coronavirus dashboard. But hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, the latest data show.
CHICAGO, IL
Today In The Culture, July 7, 2022: Victory Gardens Exodus | Documenters Win Big Award | Lightfoot Floats Soldier Field Dome

“The Year of Chicago Dance is in full swing and Art on theMART is pleased to continue our alignment with this City of Chicago initiative,” Cynthia Noble, Art on theMART executive director, says in a release. “As a large-scale, centrally-located platform, Art on theMART is a new kind of stage for performing artists and shows the world the breadth and depth of Chicago’s creative talent.” The fall 2022 program is slated to premiere Thursday, September 8 and will feature two new projections: “Love Letters” by internationally renowned, Chinese-born, Chicago-based artist Yuge Zhou; and “Trap Moulin Rouge,” a commissioned piece from local performing artist Jasmin Taylor.
CHICAGO, IL
Taste Of Chicago, Summer Fests Slashing Fees, Offering Incentives To Lure Restaurants Struggling With Staff Shortages

CITYWIDE — Chicago’s summer festivals are seeing fewer restaurants signing up as vendors as staff shortages continue to ravage the hospitality industry. In an effort to attract more vendors, Taste of Chicago, the city’s most recognized and largest food festival, slashed fees, ended its longtime ticketing system and is offering stipends to participate in mini-fests to the neighborhoods. At Taste of Randolph, a West Loop street fest, organizers even helped vendors find staff to work the fest.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Botanic Garden offers free admission to help people heal after Highland Park massacre

GLENCOE, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Botanic Garden is doing its part to try to help people heal in the wake of the massacre at the July 4th parade in Highland Park. The Botanic Garden is located in Glencoe, just across Lake Cook Road from Highland Park. From now through Sunday, admission and parking are free from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. No pre-registration is required. "In times of crisis, nature can be healing, a respite," the Botanic Garden tweeted.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The List: Overrated Chicago summer activities, according to Pat Tomasulo

WGN Sports Anchor Pat Tomasulo shares his list of the most overrated summer activities to do in Chicago. Love the Morning News? We love you too. Sign up for the WGN Morning Newsletter. Get the latest and greatest stories and headlines from the WGN Morning News delivered right to your inbox every day.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side pastor connects with north suburban community after mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Trauma and heartache are bonds that no one wants to share.But the recent gun violence in Highland Park is bringing together two communities closer. Ones that are now leaning on each other more than ever.CBS 2's Steven Graves explains.Taking on the effects of gun violence is common and just about weekly here at Bright Star Church in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. And a connection between faith leaders on the South Side all the way up to the North Side is providing solace in an unexpected time of need.Pastor Chris Harris sits at the ready. Anxious to help Highland Park residents,...
CHICAGO, IL
Ken Griffin donates $5 million to South Side pastor for community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The richest man in Illinois may be moving out, but not without leaving an impact.Billionaire Ken Griffin made a huge donation to help a South Side pastor build a community center.Pastor Corey Brooks and friends are celebrating a $5 million gift that will allow their new community center to break ground in Woodlawn this October."We're going to have a major celebration. Why? Because we are building a center right here."Brooks made the announcement from the rooftop where he's been campaigning to raise cash for the project.The donation comes from Griffin, who recently announced that he and his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel would be moving to Miami.
CHICAGO, IL
Today In The Culture, July 6, 2022: Blues Brothers Con | CTA Trains in Vintage Wrap | LaSalle Chicago Hotel Opens in Burnham Building

“Akilah Townsend, whose work will be featured in a collection with the Museum of Contemporary Art and Color Factory Chicago this summer,” writes Reema Saleh at South Side Weekly, “is a self-taught South Side photographer. Born and raised in Chicago in the Bronzeville and Grand Crossing neighborhoods, she is a photographer and art director who focuses on Black beauty representation. Her portraits feature warm, saturated colors, using storytelling and place to empower her subjects and make them feel seen.” Of her photography, Townsend says, “I just start with where I’ve been and where I come from. My experiences as a Black woman on the South Side informs a lot of the stories that I want to tell and the thinking about narratives that need to be told. So when it comes to personal projects, when it comes to casting and thinking about those sorts of things—I’m thinking about what connects the most to me.”
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Foot Locker Features Clothing Line from BVU Graduate

A Buena Vista University biology major who traces his first clothing line, Nerdy, to the Estelle Siebens Science Center, recently had clothes he designed featured at a Foot Locker in Chicago, a store he visited frequently as a child. “My dad took us (he and his sister) to this Foot...
CHICAGO, IL
Today In The Culture, July 5, 2022: Robert Feder Calls It a Day | Space Oddities Closing | Penn Jillette Backs Sideshow Gelato

Smart Museum Of Art Closes For Summer For Renovations. The Smart Museum of Art will close for planned renovations to its study room and other facilities this summer through September 21, the museum relays in a release. “The gallery-adjacent study room will receive its first major update since the space opened in 1999. The study room renovation, which is supported through capital project funds from the University of Chicago, will expand and enhance this critical site of access to the Smart Museum’s collection for use in research and teaching. The renovation will nearly double the study room’s current footprint, to more than 700 square feet. Improvements to lighting, furnishing, and art display infrastructure will offer faculty partners new and more flexible options to teach from curated selections of artworks, chosen in collaboration with the Feitler Center for Academic Inquiry. The renovated space will also allow a greater range of configurations to encourage individual reflection or group discussion. These changes will allow works of different media, from prints to hanging scrolls to sculpture, to be brought together in the study room.” More here.
CHICAGO, IL
Cross community Food Aid Festival aims to stock pantries and fill fridges

Music lovers unite! WBEZ, Suburban Unity Alliance and Harmonica Dunn have joined forces to sponsor the first annual Food Aid Festival to benefit the Oak Park Community Fridge, Beyond Hunger, A House in Austin, Austin Coming Together, Best of Proviso Township and the Westchester Food Pantry. Scheduled for July 22 and 23, the event features two locations and multiple musical acts.
OAK PARK, IL
Black Boys Code Comes to Chicago

It is no secret there is a substantial diversity gap in the tech fields, with women and people of color severely underrepresented in the industry. The reasons for this gap are legion, with tendrils stretching back hundreds of years, so fixing it is an overwhelming task. Thankfully, charitable groups such as Black Boys Code are trying to at least make a dent in the systemic issues at play here.
CHICAGO, IL
A New Mediterranean Restaurant Stands Out From the Pack, Thanks to Its Chef

There’s been no shortage of new Mediterranean restaurants in Chicago lately, boasting authentic Mediterranean cuisine made from authentic Mediterranean ingredients prepared by authentic Mediterranean chefs. But Nisos, opening Friday, July 8, on Randolph Restaurant Row, will stand out, says its owner Brad Parker, on the strength of its chef, Avgaria Stapaki.
CHICAGO, IL

