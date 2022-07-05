Filing period for NPPO and Non-Affiliated persons for General Election has changed

(Atlantic) Cass County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, Sara Harris, announces that pursuant to a Federal Court Order, the filing period for candidates for Nonparty political organization (NPPO) and Non-Affiliated persons for the upcoming General Election, on November 8, has changed.

Anyone interested in running as an NPPO or Non-Affiliated candidate in the General Election may pick up Nomination Papers and Affidavits of Candidacy in the Auditor’s Office, located at 5 W 7th Street, in Atlantic, from 8:00 a.m. till 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/general/index.html

The first day for Non-Party candidates and Township Trustees to file for the General Election is Monday, August 8th, with a filing deadline of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31st. As a reminder, the last day to file for Soil & Water Commissioners and Ag-Extension is 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31st. If you have already filed papers to be on the General Election ballot, you do not need to refile.

County positions open are: Board of Supervisors District 2 and District 3, County Treasurer, Recorder, Attorney, Auditor, Township Trustees, Soil & Water Commissioners (2), Hospital Board of Trustees (4) and Ag-Extension (5) candidates.

For more information and for the number of signatures required for each office, please contact the Auditor’s office at 712-243-4570.