ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Filing period for NPPO and Non-Affiliated persons for General Election has changed

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w9DGD_0gVEtJMq00

(Atlantic) Cass County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, Sara Harris, announces that pursuant to a Federal Court Order, the filing period for candidates for Nonparty political organization (NPPO) and Non-Affiliated persons for the upcoming General Election, on November 8, has changed.

Anyone interested in running as an NPPO or Non-Affiliated candidate in the General Election may pick up Nomination Papers and Affidavits of Candidacy in the Auditor’s Office, located at 5 W 7th Street, in Atlantic, from 8:00 a.m. till 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/general/index.html

The first day for Non-Party candidates and Township Trustees to file for the General Election is Monday, August 8th, with a filing deadline of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31st. As a reminder, the last day to file for Soil & Water Commissioners and Ag-Extension is 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31st. If you have already filed papers to be on the General Election ballot, you do not need to refile.

County positions open are: Board of Supervisors District 2 and District 3, County Treasurer, Recorder, Attorney, Auditor, Township Trustees, Soil & Water Commissioners (2), Hospital Board of Trustees (4) and Ag-Extension (5) candidates.

For more information and for the number of signatures required for each office, please contact the Auditor’s office at 712-243-4570.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Absentee Ballot requests Now Available for Harlan School Bond Issue

(Harlan) The Shelby County Auditors’ Office released absentee ballot information on Tuesday for the September 13 Harlan Community School Bond Issue. Shelby County Election Commissioner Mark Maxwell says absentee ballots are available and suggests that voters intending to vote absentee by mail get their ballot to the Auditors office as soon as possible after receiving a ballot in the mail. Maxwell says residents changing addresses should update it now to make voting more efficient on election day by eliminating the added paperwork.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council Meeting Recap

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance adopting proposed amendments to the City of Atlantic Zoning Code at their meeting Wednesday evening. The amended language strikes the word “One” and changes it to ‘Two identification signs, per each street frontage, not to exceed...
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Plans for Clarios expansion in Red Oak on hold

(Red Oak) -- A possible business expansion and job creator in Red Oak has hit a snag. During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Red Oak City Council received an update from City Administrator Brad Wright, who says Clarios, LLC has put a nearly 22,000 square foot expansion to its Red Oak facility on hold -- along with all other capital projects. After the energy storage company had received grant funding through the Iowa Economic Development Authority for the $23.6 million expansion, Wright tells KMA News he didn't receive the news until just a few hours before the city council meeting.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Reminder: Adams County Fair begins today

(Adams Co.) The 2022 Adams County Fair kicks off today in Corning. Evy Ganfield, Adams County Youth and Outreach Coordinator, events begin at 9:00 a.m. with the Horse Show. Then, the 4-H Shooting Sports Exhibition is at 3:00 p.m. at the Corning Gun Club. The Queen Coronation and Little Mr....
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Elections
Atlantic, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Atlantic, IA
Atlantic, IA
Elections
Cass County, IA
Government
Cass County, IA
Elections
County
Cass County, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Supervisors approve asphalt bid for East Division Street North

(Audubon) A bid of $95,000 for East Division Street North in Audubon has been approved by the County Board of Supervisors. The road will get new asphalt soon. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen says, “We were under the understanding that a portion of that was under city jurisdiction and so there would be some city payback on that. However in checking it looks like it is going to be mostly county, but it needs done. We had someone bid on it that could start on it almost immediately. It needs done kind of bad, so we decided to go ahead and take that bid.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Airports In 5 Iowa Cities Splitting $27 Million In Federal Grants

(Washington, DC) — The U-S Department of Transportation has announced five Iowa airports are splitting 27 million dollars in grants to improve passenger terminals. The Eastern Iowa Airport is getting nearly 20-and-a-half million to EXPAND its passenger terminal. The Des Moines Airport is getting five million dollars toward the construction of a new passenger terminal. The Dubuque Regional Airport is getting one-point-three million dollars to help pay for improvements to its terminal. The Washington Municipal Airport is getting nearly 130 thousand dollars for work on its general aviation terminal, and the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport is getting 112-thousand-500 dollars to improve accessibility. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last year.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Court records: City official set to battle protection order

A member of the Omaha City Council appears ready to fight a court order keeping her away from her ex-boyfriend. According to court records, a hearing has been scheduled for later this month as 60-year-old Councilwoman Juanita Johnson looks to lift a protection order that prohibits her from any contact with 69-year-old Kay LeFlore for the next year.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Nppo#Non Affiliated#Nonparty#The Auditor S Office#Non Party#Township Trustees#Ag Extension#Auditor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WOWT

V.F.W. Posts closing in Omaha metro

A lull in vaccination for kids under 5 in Omaha metro. It's been several weeks since COVID-19 vaccines were approved for children under the age of 5. A house was ripped apart in an explosion in northwest Iowa just a few hours ago. OPS holds job fair for support staff.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) A Council Bluffs man was arrested this morning for Eluding. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Kyle Danny Mitchell was taken into custody after deputies were dispatched to assist ABLE 1 in pursuit of a vehicle from Nebraska to Iowa. In other activity, 26-year-old Akot Marko...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Fourth of July trivia stumps some Omaha-area parade watchers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This Fourth of July, 6 News hit the masses and put them to the test. We quizzed parade-watchers from the list of 100 potential questions when people apply for citizenship to America. To pass the civics portion of the naturalization test to become a citizen, you...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Omaha area more than 4 times higher than last July

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are much higher than they were one year ago in the Omaha metro area. According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), last year at this time area hospitals reported 39 new cases and 26 people in the hospital with the virus. One-hundred-and-twenty patients were hospitalized in metro area counties as of Wednesday and DCHD reported 320 new positive COVID-19 tests since Tuesday’s report.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy