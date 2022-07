The Atlanta Braves wasted a gem thrown by Spencer Strider after Will Smith entered the game and put the team in a 1-0 deficit to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Atlanta Braves were coming off of a red-hot June that helped them pull within striking distance of the New York Mets for first place in the NL East. July has been just as good since the Braves already took the first three games of their four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. On July 7, they had the chance to secure the four-game sweep with a win.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO