Hicksville students celebrate moving up

This week’s featured shelter pet is King James, a handsome rooster who was found as a stray and never claimed. He is now up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. James is a stunning big boy who adores treats. He will follow at a distance and cluck away, begging for his favorite goodies. James is quite vocal when he is happy and comfortable. He seems to be very social with other animals and has a curious and independent spirit.

SMITHTOWN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO