Livingston Parish, LA

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries identifies teenager killed in boating accident on Blind River

By Michael Scheidt
 3 days ago

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, multiple agencies participated in a search of the Blind River after a report came in about a missing boater. A search in Livingston Parish ended with the discovery of a teenager’s body. That teenager has been identified as Madison Bradley, 17, of Slidell. LDWF says Bradley’s body was […]

