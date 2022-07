Doctors confirmed that former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was found died in his home in December, had been suffering from stage 2 CTE. Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, is associated with symptoms including paranoia and depression. Doctors are Boston University's CTE Centre diagnosed Mr Thomas's condition posthumously. The cause and manner of Mr Thomas's death have not been released by the county's medical examiner. He was 33 years old when he died. Mr Thomas's mother, Katina Smith, said in a statement that she suspected he may have been suffering from CTE in the final months of his...

