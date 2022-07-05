ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist dies overnight after high-speed crash into car, Fort Worth police say

 3 days ago
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist in Fort Worth late Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the accident at about 11:30 p.m. It happened at the intersection...

KRLD News Radio

Woman sentenced to 10 years for fatal DWI wrong-way crash

A woman has pleaded guilty and received her sentence for a wrong-way crash last Thanksgiving that killed a 17-year-old boy in Tarrant County. Benjamin Castenada was driving on Loop 820 in North Richland Hills on Thanksgiving day when police say he was hit by a car going the wrong the way. Castaneda died, and the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, Noemi Martinez was arrested and charged wtih intoxication manslaughter.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Backup Stretches for Miles After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Southern Dallas

One person was sent to a hospital following a crash involving eight vehicles and an 18-wheeler, deputies say. The Dallas County Sheriff's Department said it happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 before J.J. Lemmon Road. Deputies counted eight vehicles and an 18-wheeler damaged in the two left lanes.
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Reported As A Car Accident, It Turned Out To Be A Homicide

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police are trying to untangle a homicide that was first reported to them Monday night as a car accident. The owner of a home near the intersection of McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard told police he was outside, standing on his front lawn, when a car came slowly driving down his street, jumped the curb, and crashed into his house. It smashed into a room where his daughter was watching television. The room was demolished, but his daughter was not injured. Police later discovered the driver had been shot. He has since died of his injuries. The homeowner says when the car hit his house he saw two other men jump out of it, and run off. Fort Worth Police are now trying to determine why the driver was shot, who shot him, and where.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Teen arrested for shooting friend while live-streaming, Garland police say

GARLAND, Texas — A 16-year-old girl was arrested for manslaughter after shooting her 18-year-old friend, while the two were live-streaming, Garland Police said Thursday. On July 5, officers responded to an apartment in the 1700 block of Apollo Road. That’s when they found the victim, who they identified as Princess Omobogie, suffering from a gunshot wound.
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

16-year-old charged with manslaughter, shoots friend on live-stream

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after shooting 18-year-old Princess Omobogie.At about 6:15 p.m. on July 5, Garland police responded to an apartment complex at the 1700 block of Apollo Road, where they located Omobogie suffering from a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the 16-year-old shot Omobogie while using a cell phone to live-stream her friend, who was displaying two handguns, police said. On Thursday, Omobogie died from her injuries. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
klif.com

Tarrant County Woman Going To Prison For DWI Accident.

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Noemi Martinez admitted in court Thursday she was drunk, and driving the wrong way on North Loop 820 in North Richland Hills on Thanksgiving morning, 2019 when she ran head-on into three other vehicles. The accident she caused killed a 17 year old North Side High School student who was on his way to perform in his school’s mariachi band at Cowboys Stadium. Martinez’s blood alcohol level was double the legal limit, and videos taken at the time showed her trying to hide several bottles of alcohol that were in her car. Following her guilty plea, Martinez was sentenced to ten years.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Southlake man kills wife in murder-suicide

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police say a Southlake man fatally shot his wife before shooting himself. Officers discovered the bodies Tuesday morning after a 911 call to the Regency Court home. The couple has been identified as 74-year-old William Robert Waltrip and 74-year-old Ann Rackley Waltrip. The motive is unclear.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
