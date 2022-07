The family of a Salem, New Hampshire girl found murdered in Lawrence, Mass., in 1988 said they were grateful to “face her killer” in court Thursday morning. Marvin “Skip” McClendon, 75, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder at his arraignment in Essex County Superior Court in Salem, Mass. Judge Thomas Drechsler ordered him held without bail, according to a news release.

