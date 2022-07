“Being able to repurpose something, especially on the red carpet, holds a lot of power.”. When celebrity stylist Law Roach styled Bella Hadid in a 1959 Christian Dior dress for the Prince’s Trust Gala in April, it felt as though the stars had profoundly aligned. “It was the small window where Yves Saint Laurent designed for Christian Dior. It’s just this stunning, classic black 1950s dress and it was Law’s first time working with Bella, so it was just this magical moment,” says Brynn Jones, owner of the sought-after Los Angeles-based store Aralda Vintage, from whom Roach acquired the dress. “Vintage is so special. I save certain things for the right time and it felt like the perfect moment.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO