ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Seize Business Opportunities & Confront Challenges: Meet Greenlane's Nick Kovacevich At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference In September

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From his first job coaching at Gene Cotter’s summer basketball camps where he learned that confidence and positivity attract investors and potential employees to becoming a leader of one of the largest ancillary marijuana brands nationwide, Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Greenlane Holdings Inc GNLN has come a long...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Penny Stocks Insiders are Buying

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday after the Nasdaq recorded sharp gains on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Stock Jumps Over 8% On Insider Buying, Here's 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Do Cannabis Companies Get Started When They Have No Money? Ask Judy Rinkus At The Cannabis Capital Conference In September

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference (CCC) is coming to the great city of Chicago on September 13-14, 2022. As part of our lineup of amazing speakers, we're pleased to have Judy Rinkus, the founder & CEO of Seed To Sale Funding (STSF), which was founded in Michigan in 2019. Rinkus' entrepreneurial expertise, which she will kindly share, includes being the principal of STSF, a managing director at Bank of America, PNC Bank and Huntington Bank. During her banking career, Rinkus focused on commercial loans ranging from $1.0 million to $100 million across a variety of industries. A graduate of the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, Rinkus was also managing director at Amherst Capital - a boutique M&A, restructuring and consulting firm.
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

Where Roper Technologies Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Roper Technologies ROP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Roper Technologies. The company has an average price target of $489.25 with a high of $565.00 and a low of $412.00.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
Benzinga

ICYMI: THCV - The Rare Cannabinoid That'll Conquer The Industry

This article was originally published in November 2020. Now that one-third of Americans live in a state where recreational cannabis is legal, there’s a booming demand for cannabinoids—the compounds found in the cannabis plant. The most well-known cannabinoids are CBD and THC, but there are actually over 100 known cannabinoids. Many of these cannabinoids have even stronger health benefits than CBD but, up until recently, they have been difficult to produce because they only exist in trace amounts.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

A Shift In The U.S. Jobs Market

U.S. employers added 390,000 jobs in May, with the unemployment rate holding at 3.6%. A strong labor market is contributing to inflationary pressures. After a rapid rebound in U.S. jobs, it is only natural that job growth would slow down. However, this time around, a deceleration in jobs growth in the U.S. is not necessarily due to the headline-making news surrounding higher interest rates and elevated inflation. There are some critical long-term factors in play.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Could Be The Greatest Bull Market In History: Bloomberg Analyst

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s largest digital currency by market capitalization, could be the greatest bull market in history at a relatively discounted price to start the second half of 2022. That's according to Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone. With the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) nearing a similar drawdown as...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities#Us Postal Service#Bigrentz
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $21M In These 2 Crypto-Linked Stocks

As the market advanced on Wednesday, it was buying time again for Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management, which has a portfolio of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). What Happened: After buying a little under 7,000 Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares on Tuesday, Ark's flagship fund, ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, increased...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps More Than 100 Points Following Release Of Fed Minutes

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, following the release of minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting, which suggest inflation remains the central bank's top priority. The country's central bank reiterated its prior intentions to do whatever it takes to bring inflation down. The Dow traded up...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Read Raymond James' Take On AT&T Ahead Of Its 2Q Results

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained AT&T Inc T with an Outperform and a $26 price target ahead of its 2Q22 results. With the WarnerMedia spin-off now closed, he believes the story is far more straightforward and that this will attract investors. He previously discussed that following the Netflix, Inc...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nirvana Life Sciences: New License For Psychedelics' Speedy Delivery Method

Canada's Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. recently acquired a license for a novel delivery system for its psychedelics-based therapies currently in development. The company, which seeks to develop psychedelic therapeutic medicines including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse-prevention products, added this novel delivery system to its portfolio. The delivery system is destined for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) with high bioavailability and rapid onset.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For July 7, 2022

Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 10.96% at $2.43. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 6.72% at $0.06. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 5.00% at $1.05. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 4.98% at $4.43. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.54% at $0.19. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Recovers As Blockchain Gaming Sees Huge Investment

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) finally saw some relief yesterday, topping out at around $22,500, as the S&P 500 climbed 1.5%. There is some renewed optimism that the worst of the liquidity crisis may be behind us after SBF’s re-assurance on Wednesday. The only Bitcoin bottom signal for me is persistent data showing us that inflation is convincingly inflecting down. This should result in the Federal Reserve becoming less aggressive with their monetary policy, and therefore provide confidence that the liquidity crisis in the crypto market is over.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sundial Growers Sets The Date For Special Meeting Of Shareholders, Voting On Consolidation Resolution

Sundial Growers Inc.’s SNDL forthcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders will be held on July 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. MDT (3 p.m. EDT). The current nominees for election to the board of directors, include existing board members Greg Mills, Zach George, Gregory Turnbull, Bryan Pinney and Lori Ell. At the meeting, the company will also seek the approval of its shareholders to, among other items, consolidate all of its issued and outstanding shares on the basis of a consolidation ratio of between 10:1 and 25:1. Sundial is currently not in compliance with Nasdaq’s $1 minimum bid price requirements. The proposed consolidation is expected to enable Sundial to avoid a delisting event that could cause material disruption through the reduction of both trading liquidity and access to capital. If the consolidation resolution is approved by shareholders at the meeting, the board will have discretion to determine the final consolidation ratio within the shareholder-approved parameters.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
56K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy