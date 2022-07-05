Seize Business Opportunities & Confront Challenges: Meet Greenlane's Nick Kovacevich At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference In September

Sundial Growers Inc.’s SNDL forthcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders will be held on July 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. MDT (3 p.m. EDT). The current nominees for election to the board of directors, include existing board members Greg Mills, Zach George, Gregory Turnbull, Bryan Pinney and Lori Ell. At the meeting, the company will also seek the approval of its shareholders to, among other items, consolidate all of its issued and outstanding shares on the basis of a consolidation ratio of between 10:1 and 25:1. Sundial is currently not in compliance with Nasdaq’s $1 minimum bid price requirements. The proposed consolidation is expected to enable Sundial to avoid a delisting event that could cause material disruption through the reduction of both trading liquidity and access to capital. If the consolidation resolution is approved by shareholders at the meeting, the board will have discretion to determine the final consolidation ratio within the shareholder-approved parameters.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO