Norfolk, VA

Man killed in single-vehicle crash on N. Military Hwy.

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 27-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash on N. Military Highway Monday night.

Norfolk Police responded to the accident scene in the 6500 block of N. Military Highway around 10:20 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Ronaldo A. Luque-Hernandez.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

WAVY News 10

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

