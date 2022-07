Every flood starts with a trickle, and that's how the effort to reduce flooding is starting, too. Crews have removed 2,400 cubic feet of debris from Jones Creek, enough to cover a football field less than an inch-deep, but it's a start for a three-year program to dredge and widen the five major tributaries that drain three-quarters of East Baton Rouge Parish.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO