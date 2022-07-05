ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Changes Name To Mushrooms, New Management And Business Model

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. MSVI has officially changed its name to Mushrooms, Inc., through the filing of amended and restated articles of incorporation with the Nevada Secretary of State. In addition to changing the company’s corporate name to Mushrooms, Inc., the company appointed a new CEO, Kimberly Carlson, focused on implementing...

Benzinga

Benzinga

