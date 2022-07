Margaret D. Bartel, age 85, passed away Wednesday evening, at the Minneola District Hospital Long Term Care. She was born February 23, 1937, at Meade, Kansas, the daughter of John B. and Margaret P. (Doerksen) Bartel. As a young girl, she attended school in Meade. She later attended the Grace Hospital School of Nursing in Hutchinson. After her graduation from nursing school, she worked in the republic of Haiti for two years. She then attended the Frontier School of Midwifery and Family Nursing in Kentucky, receiving her degree as a nurse practitioner. She then spent three years in Central America before returning to Western Kansas.

MEADE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO