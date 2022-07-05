Mankato man sentenced to prison on threats, drug charges

On July 4th, 2022, at 5:28 pm Mankato Department of Public Safety Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Stadium Road after several 911 callers reported someone shooting at a vehicle after a disturbance. A caller reported that a black male associated with a silver vehicle shot at larger red vehicle. Both vehicles left the area before police arrived. The suspect vehicle was reported to be occupied by two black males and a female. Responding officers spoke with witnesses and collected a spent 9mm shell casing at the scene. Police reviewed surveillance video from a nearby business and developed descriptions of the vehicles and people involved. The driver of the red vehicle was identified and contacted by phone. She was not cooperative and denied being involved in a disturbance.

