Contract reached to fund ferry linking Kentucky, Illinois
MARION, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said a new contract has been reached to continue service by the Cave-in-Rock Ferry.
The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County with Illinois 1 in Hardin County, Illinois, carrying some 500 vehicles daily over the Ohio River.
The cabinet said the ferry’s regular operation schedule runs from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. The $3.3 million contract lasts until June 30, 2024.
The ferry is funded jointly by the cabinet and the Illinois Department of Transportation.
