Blissfield Post 325 makes bracket at Midland

By Kristopher Lodes, The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

MIDLAND — Blissfield Post 325 and Adrian Post 275 both traveled to Midland before the Fourth of July for the Gabby Mills tournament where Post 325 had a strong showing.

Blissfield went 4-0 in pool play to earn a spot in the semifinal where it lost to eventual tournament champions, Capital City Kings, 7-0.

Post 325 began the week Friday with a 9-1 win against the Saginaw Sugar Beets as Cole Cruch (Whiteford) went five innings and Landon Duval (Blissfield) drove in two runs.

Ethan Stines (Blissfield) tossed a complete game in Game 2 on Friday with five innings in another 9-1 win, this time against Mount Pleasant. Gavin Gelso (Monroe Jefferson) had a four hit game to lead the offense.

On Saturday, Brenden Holland (Blissfield) delivered a complete game on the mound is a 6-4 win against the Capital City before topping Means, 7-5, in the finale.

Adrian went 1-3 on the weekend with a tight 6-5 loss to host Midland Berryhill and 11-8 loss to Capital City.

Post 275 split Saturday's doubleheader with a 9-5 win agains Gladwin and a 9-1 loss to Omaha.

Dirtbags to 2-1-1 in I-94 tournament

The Adrian Dirtbags 18-under team went 2-1-1 in the I-94 Freedom Classic hosted at Albion College, Olivet College and Kalamazoo College.

Adrian began the tournament Thursday with a 9-3 win against Michigan Premier at Kalamazoo College.

Ryan Tschirhart (Clinton) got the win as he went six innings and gave up three runs, two earned, on six hits and four walks while striking out six.

Lincoln Lipinski (Onsted) and Logan Klotz (Onsted) each had two hits with Klotz driving in a run. Jake Burns (Tecumseh) hit a 2-run triple while Broc Shoemaker (Onsted) hit an RBI double and Walker Claiborne (Madison) and Quinn Hiram (Onsted) each hit an RBI triple.

On Friday, the Dirtbags played to an 11-11 tie with Legacy Baseball at Olivet College.

Claiborne got the start and went three innings, giving up eight runs, seven earned, on eight hits and three walks while striking out four. Hiram tossed another three innings, giving up three runs, on two hits and three walks while striking out three.

Claiborne did got 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple, two RBIs, two runs scored and stole a base. Caden Brown (Maumee) went 2-for-3 with two runs while Alex Schmidt (Onsted) went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Klotz added a double and drove in two runs.

On Saturday, Adrian split a pair at Albion College. The Dirtbags defeated Capital City, 14-2, and fell to the Oakland Bulldogs, 4-0.

In the win, Lipinski went five innings and struck out 10 while giving up a run, on three hits and two walks.

Claiborne continued to swing a hot bat as he went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Hiram went 2-for-2 with a triple and RBI.

Klotz had two hits with three RBIs while Schmidt hit a double.

In the finale, Shoemaker took the loss as he tossed 6 2/3 innings and gave up four runs, two earned, on nine hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Burns hit a triple while Hiram added two more hits to his week.

The Dirtbags, Post 325 and Hudson Post 180 will all be at Nicolay Field this weekend as Adrian Post 275 hosts the Adrian Tournament Friday through Sunday.

