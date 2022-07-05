Mr. Kenith Clifton Robertson

A Celebration of Life for Richard Earl “Doc” Dawson, 62, of Centre will be Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Unity Hill Baptist Church, 11610 County Rd 31, Centre, AL 35960. Mr. Dawson passed away Monday, July 04, 2022 at his home. Survivors include two sons, Christopher Dawson (Heather) and Richard Shannon Dawson (Ambretta) all of Piedmont; five grandchildren, Benjamin Dawson, Branden Dawson, Callie Dawson, Alexias Sheyenne Dawson, and Kody Rack Dawson; two brothers, Terry Dawson (Teresa) of Centre and Jimmy Dawson (Ginger) of Gaylesville; one sister, Hertlean Hundley (David) of Centre; fur baby, Smutt; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Dawson was a longtime resident of Centre, he was of the Baptist faith, and was a retired logger. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially, hunting, fishing, looking for arrowheads, and riding his motorcycle. Mr. Dawson loved his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jr. and Eunice Dawson.
