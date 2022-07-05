ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Bluff, AL

Mr. Kenith Clifton Robertson

By Marc Summers
 3 days ago

Mr. Kenith Clifton Robertson, age 74 of Cedar Bluff AL, passed away Friday, July 01, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev, Rev., officiating. The family...

