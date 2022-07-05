County Route 46 in Fort Edward to close during day

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting Tuesday, July 5, and for the following six weeks, a section of County Route 46 in Fort Edward will be closed during the daytime hours for road work. The portion, between Hunter Road and Blodgett Road, will re-open each evening.

Work will be completed Monday through Saturday. Those who live within the construction area will still be able to enter from the north.

The Washington County Department of Public Works is heading the project. Those with questions may contact the department at (518) 747-7520.