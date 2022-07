(KNSI) — Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union says it is lowering and even eliminating some fees. The St. Paul-based credit union, which has two branches in St. Cloud, explains that financial institutions will honor a transaction even when an account is overdrawn but then charge the customer a non-sufficient funds fee of $35. Affinity Plus says it is getting rid of that $35 fee and dropping its overdraft fee to $15. They are also imposing a no-fee buffer zone. That means if a qualifying member’s account is overdrawn by less than $100, the transaction will be processed, and no fee will be charged.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO