Duncanville, TX

Fastest boy in the country to attend college with no track team

By Keith Russell
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Most people can't accomplish anything in 10 seconds, but Pierre Goree is not most people.

The boys' 100 meter national champion says, "I hate seeing people in front of me. It's something in my mind... like this can't happen."

Just last month, the Duncanville Class of 2022 graduate won the national championship at the University of Oregon in a time of 10.36 seconds.

Goree claimed the title of fastest boy in the country, and has since been named Gatorade's Track & Field Player of the Year.

"I just keep going to try and get better and better. My talent has always been there. I just had to train and work hard for it," he said.

Clayton Brookins, who just completed his first year as head track coach at Duncanville, believes Goree is on the fast track to success.

"I think if Pierre was to continue running track, he will definitely be a candidate to be on the next Olympic team," Brookins said. "He has the championship mindset. He has the physical attributes. He has what it takes."

But Goree has what it takes in multiple sports. The teen is set to attend SMU this fall on a football scholarship, and is part of the reason Duncanville has been able to reach the 6A state title game three out of the last four years.

"Football has been my first passion," Goree said. "When I came to track, I fell in love with it. I just kept going in both of them, and got good at both of them."

Interestingly enough, Goree decided on SMU knowing the school hasn't had a track program since dropping it following the 2004 season.

And while he's not backpedaling on his choice, the Mustangs in turn say they will help him further his track career within NCAA regulations.

"It was important that I had people behind me supporting me, and that's what made me fall in love with that school even more," he said.

In all likelihood, Goree will have to run and train independently when football season ends and track season begins, but he promises that won't alter his pace to greatness.

"If there's a will there's a way," he said. "I feel like there's a way for me to show my abilities. You will see me on the track next year for sure."

Comments / 97

Bernie Lomax
2d ago

Someone has raised this "young man" aka boy.. to make wise decisions for himself and his future. Well done, young man.. and I shall continue following your progress. Much to be proud of.. and congrats to his family.

Reply
40
Nonie Leslie
3d ago

They called him the fastest boy because the category he won in is called the boys category. The boy comment has nothing to do with race.

Reply(5)
21
Robert Jones
2d ago

It’s boy as in schoolboy, to differentiate him from a collegian or professional...it has nothing to do with race.

Reply(1)
18
 

CBS DFW

Dallas Mavericks sign Theo Pinson and Jaden Hardy

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Mavericks announced Thursday the team has signed Guard/Forward Theo Pinson and second-round pick Jaden Hardy. Terms of both deals were not disclosed. Pinson joined the club midway through the 2021-2022 season, averaging 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per game in the 19 games he played.  Pinson originally signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Mavericks under the COVID-related hardship allowance on Dec. 20, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021. Pinson then signed with the club on Jan. 1. The Mavericks acquired the draft rights to Hardy, the No. 37 pick in the 2022 NBA...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

‘Shift happens’ | A weather warning for your home’s foundation in this blistering Texas heat

DALLAS — As the Texas summer soars to near record temperatures, the potential for human calamity is obvious. But your house might be in need of a little TLC too. “We have been extremely busy,” said Brian White, the assistant operations manager at MedStar, which operates 65 ambulances and covers 436 square miles of Fort Worth and 14 surrounding counties.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Multiple Texas colleges and universities received bomb threats Thursday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Colleges and universities across Texas have received bomb threats Thursday afternoon. The Dallas College Richland campus announced on Twitter Thursday at 2:41 p.m. that there was an emergency evacuation due to a bomb threat. At 3:03 p.m., the school said that the emergency was over and the campus was all clear. At 2:50 p.m. Thursday, the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth issued a red alert for the RES building and announced about an hour later that the emergency situation was over.Weatherford College told CBS 11 that at about 2 p.m. Thursday there was...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Dallas woman Lindsay Bruns survives shark attack in Florida Keys

MIAMI, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM) – Crystal blue waters turned red during a Dallas family's annual trip to the Florida Keys when a shark bit a mother of two. Lindsay Bruns, 35, is recovering following several surgeries at a Miami hospital. Her husband, Luke and two daughters are there and witnessed the June 29 shark attack.
MIAMI, FL
CBS DFW

Live: A bunch of grapes placed in the heat

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The ongoing extreme heat can impact anyone or anything outside in a short amount of time. To show how hot North Texas is right now, CBS DFW placed grapes outside our studio in Fort Worth to see the effects the heat has on the fruit.
FORT WORTH, TX
