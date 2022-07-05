Pasco Sheriff Offers Tips For Car Theft Awareness Month

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – July is car theft awareness month and Pasco Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens to get in the habit of completing a few simple steps to prevent car burglaries and other related crimes.

Removing valuables and locking your car is one of the easiest ways to prevent yourself from becoming a victim.

Stolen items from unlocked cars are commonly used in other crimes, such as credit card fraud. If you have a garage door opener in your car, leaving your car unlocked can give criminals access to your home, and leaving your keys in the car gives criminals a quick getaway.

In the news: Caught On Camera: Sheriff Seeks Two Brazen Motorcycle Thieves In Tampa

Criminals work fast, so get in the habit of locking your car each time you leave it. Thefts from cars are often crimes of opportunity, which is one side of the triangle of crime. Eliminating that opportunity can prevent you from becoming a victim.

You can reduce the risk of becoming a victim of car theft or burglaries and other crimes by taking a few minutes to complete these simple steps.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement