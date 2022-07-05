ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco Sheriff Offers Tips For Car Theft Awareness Month

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – July is car theft awareness month and Pasco Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens to get in the habit of completing a few simple steps to prevent car burglaries and other related crimes.

Removing valuables and locking your car is one of the easiest ways to prevent yourself from becoming a victim.

Stolen items from unlocked cars are commonly used in other crimes, such as credit card fraud. If you have a garage door opener in your car, leaving your car unlocked can give criminals access to your home, and leaving your keys in the car gives criminals a quick getaway.

Criminals work fast, so get in the habit of locking your car each time you leave it. Thefts from cars are often crimes of opportunity, which is one side of the triangle of crime. Eliminating that opportunity can prevent you from becoming a victim.

You can reduce the risk of becoming a victim of car theft or burglaries and other crimes by taking a few minutes to complete these simple steps.

