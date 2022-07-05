ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Fetty Wap Slaps Fan Following Performance In Iowa

By Tony M. Centeno
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Fetty Wap was all about getting up-close and personal with his loyal followers after a festival performance in Iowa. Unfortunately, one fan appeared to ruin it for the others after her actions reportedly caused the rapper to have a violent outburst.

According to footage that surfaced on Monday, July 4, Fetty Wap appeared to slap a fan after she poured water on him without his consent. In the video, we can see the "Trap Queen" rapper signing autographs after his set at Saturday In The Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City. As he was going down the line, one fan looked like she was going to take a selfie but instead poured a bottle of water on him.

That's when Fetty pushed the bottle away from him and slapped the fan hard enough to make her hat fly off her head. A security guard also got in the way to help avert any other conflicts. So far, the New Jersey native hasn't addressed the situation further.

Fetty Wap has been trying to stay off the radar since he was arrested last year during Rolling Loud New York on federal drug charges. According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he was charged with conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances after they considered him “a kilogram-level re-distributor for the trafficking organization.”

Fetty Wap is currently being tracked by a GPS ankle monitor and must submit to random drug tests. He is awaiting trial and could face life in prison if he's convicted. As of this report, his latest incident has not interfered with his ongoing case.

See another angle of the incident below.

Comments / 16

Comments / 0

