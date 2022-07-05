ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Soars to No. 1 Spot on iTunes Rock Chart After ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Finale

By Megan Molseed
 3 days ago
If it weren’t trending on the massively modern iTunes music streaming service – but instead topping the music sales charts at Sam Goody, we would swear it is still 1986. However, we know that 1986 is long past. And the recent song topping the iTunes rock charts is simply a blast from the past. Taking us back to the early days of one of our favorite heavy metal groups, Metallica.

Right now, the title track from Metallica’s 1986 album, Master of Puppets is topping the iTunes charts. This comes after the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things brings the heavy metal hit into the 21st century. And, we are certainly here for the revival of the head-banging classic!

The Fourth Season Finale Of The Hit Netflix Series, Stranger Things Moves One Classic Metallica Tune To The Top Of The iTunes Rock Chart

Metallica’s epic heavy metal hit Master of Puppets is an 8-minute and 38-second long guitar-heavy track full track and is arguably one of the group’s most iconic songs. So, bringing this epic headbanging classic into the intense and massively popular Netflix series, which is set in the 1980s, was a natural move, showrunners note.

Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of the popular series, Stranger Things developed one pivotal scene for the show’s fourth season finale with only one tune in mind the whole time. And, this hit, Metallica’s Master of Puppets, ended up being a perfect choice. And fans of the series agree, as did the show’s music supervisor, Nora Felder.

“It was another one of those ‘it has to be this song,’ moments,” Felder says in a recent interview.

“This part of the story was anticipated to be a pivotal,” the music supervisor explains.

“And especially hair-raising scene in which Eddie heroically stood tall for the fight of his life,” Felder adds. Noting that playing this song in the scene was “the clear choice.”

The 80s Are Back! Well, According To The Recent Music Charts, At Least

The epically 80s heavy metal hit is topping the charts after Stranger Things features the song in the fourth season finale. A scene that has become one of the most pivotal scenes in the show’s history. One that still gives any fan of the show chills…even days after watching as one character, Eddie (Joseph Quinn), squares off for the fight of his life.

The Metallica hit, Master of Puppets wasn’t the only 1980s song finding renewed popularity because of the popular Netflix series this season, either. Kate Bush’s 1985 song Running Up That Hill found its way to the top spot on the USA Top 50 list. This tune makes an appearance in the first episode of the most recent season of Stranger Things.

