Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Earnings After ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Finale Debut Revealed

Ever since her song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” appeared in a key moment of “Stranger Things” Season 4, Kate Bush has been the talk of the music industry.

The Netflix show used “Running Up That Hill” in one of the most powerful scenes of the new season. Max Mayfield listens to the song in order to escape the villainous Vecna in Episode 4. The moment affected viewers so much that they started listening to Kate Bush’s song on repeat. They also used it in various creative content on platforms like TikTok.

Thanks to the millions of streams, The Daily Mail reports that Kate Bush has allegedly earned about £1.9 million or $2.3 million in royalties for that song. Since Bush owns almost the entire copyright for “Running Up That Hill,” those millions of pounds go straight into her bank account.

Rob Jones, the CEO of entertainment data company Luminate, told CBS Moneywatch, “While we’ve seen a notable increase in catalog music streams in recent years — with an annual 20 percent growth alone in 2021— the Kate Bush story has taken the phenomenon to a new level.”

Vol. 1 of “Stranger Things” Season 4 dropped on May 27, and since then, “Running up That Hill” has soared to the top of the charts. The 63-year-old British songwriter and singer first released the track in 1985. At the time, it peaked at third on UK charts. Now, it’s hit No. 1 in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, and Switzerland. As well as No. 4 in the U.S.

Kate Bush is as shocked as anybody by the song’s sudden popularity and success, 37 years after it first debuted. Thanks to that gap in time, Bush has now become the oldest female singer to have a song reach No. 1 in the UK.

Kate Bush Opens Up About The Sudden Popularity of ‘Running Up That Hill’

After “Running Up That Hill” started trending and charting well, Kate Bush sat down for a rare interview with BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour podcast to talk about the phenomenon.

“It’s just extraordinary. It’s such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this,” Bush revealed. “It’s so exciting, it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? The whole world’s gone mad!”

Mad over “Stranger Things?” Definitely. In fact, Bush herself thinks that the placement of the song in the show really helped the song resonate with fans.

“I think they put it in a really special place,” Bush said. “The Duffer brothers created the series and we watched it right from the word go from the first series onwards. So I was already familiar with the series. I thought, ‘What a lovely way for the song to be used in such a positive way, as a kind of talisman for Max.’ It’s very touching, actually.”