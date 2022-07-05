Fatal Crash Leads to Arrest of White Plains Man With Child Pornography

On June 30, the Yorktown Police Department posted the following: “At or about 4:20 p.m., three individuals entered the Yorktown Pharmacy. One suspect stood at the front door, while two others proceeded to go behind the cash register area of the pharmacy and remove narcotic substances from the shelves. One of the employees of Yorktown Pharmacy alertly used a landline phone to call 911, leaving the phone line open so that our officers were able to listen in. It saved us valuable time and we were at the Pharmacy in less that two minutes, quick enough that YPD Officer Greg Palladino and Brandon Montero observe the suspect vehicle leaving the area. The suspect vehicle was then involved in a motor vehicle accident, injuring two victims (non-life threatening injuries) at the Underhill Ave./Route 118 intersection. The three suspects then bailed, running on foot up Underhill Ave. toward Rochambeau Court.

YORKTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO