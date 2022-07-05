ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Fatal Crash Leads to Arrest of White Plains Man With Child Pornography

By Martin Wilbur
theexaminernews.com
 3 days ago

Westchester County Police arrested a White Plains man Friday on charges of possessing child pornography, an investigation that resulted from a probe into a fatal motorcycle crash last October. Cesar Ulloa, 28, of Minerva Place, was charged with two counts of possession of an obscene sexual performance by a...

www.theexaminernews.com

fox5ny.com

Mount Vernon man accused of throwing puppy into oncoming traffic

NEW YORK - A Mount Vernon man has been indicted by the Westchester County District Attorney's office for allegedly killing a puppy by throwing it into oncoming traffic. Thaddeus Jones, 34, has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, two counts of second-degree criminal impersonation, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Rexall Pharmacy in Yorktown Robbed, Three Arrested

On June 30, the Yorktown Police Department posted the following: “At or about 4:20 p.m., three individuals entered the Yorktown Pharmacy. One suspect stood at the front door, while two others proceeded to go behind the cash register area of the pharmacy and remove narcotic substances from the shelves. One of the employees of Yorktown Pharmacy alertly used a landline phone to call 911, leaving the phone line open so that our officers were able to listen in. It saved us valuable time and we were at the Pharmacy in less that two minutes, quick enough that YPD Officer Greg Palladino and Brandon Montero observe the suspect vehicle leaving the area. The suspect vehicle was then involved in a motor vehicle accident, injuring two victims (non-life threatening injuries) at the Underhill Ave./Route 118 intersection. The three suspects then bailed, running on foot up Underhill Ave. toward Rochambeau Court.
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Rockland Duo Sentenced For Violent Beating, Carjacking

A Hudson Valley duo have been sentenced to prison for their part in a brutal carjacking and beating of an area man who was left for dead. Rockland County residents Dwayne Hicks, age 28, of Spring Valley, and Tnaiya Williams, age 27 of New City, were sentenced on Tuesday, July 5 for the February 2021 crime, according to the Office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
NEW CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx stabbing victim flees in car, crashes and dies of wounds

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 30-year-old man was stabbed on a Baychester street late Wednesday then tried to drive off, only to crash a short distance away and succumb to his injuries, police said. The violent sequence of events began just before 11:40 p.m. near Schorr Place and Eastchester Road when the victim, whose […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Man Found Guilty Of Murdering 21-Year-Old In Mount Vernon

A 39-year-old man from Westchester County was found guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old. Negus Kirton, of Mount Vernon, was found guilty on Friday, July 1, of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after a weeklong trial, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Hudson Valley Post

Road Rage Incident on I-84 Leaves Former Ketcham Student Dead

A 22-year-old Wappingers man with a passion for cars is dead along with another Hudson Valley man after police say they stopped on I-84 to argue after a road rage incident. New York State Police are investigating the tragic accident that has left two Hudson Valley men dead and another injured. According to investigators, the operators of two vehicles traveling on I-84 over the weekend stopped to confront each other when the horrific accident occurred.
HOLMES, NY

