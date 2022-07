This week’s Love Island episodes have seen Paige Thorne in frequent tears about her budding (or maybe not so budding) relationship with Jacques O’Neill.We saw her crying after a conversation a couple of days ago with Samuel Agbiji, in which Samuel said his honest opinion was that Paige liked Jacques more than Jacques liked her. “I don’t want to be that person that’s let myself be a mug all over again; I just can’t be doing it,” she sobbed.In that sentence, Paige summed up one of the most terrifying parts of dating; realising (or, worse, being told) that you like...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO