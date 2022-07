While it's not impressive enough to warrant upgrading your 3rd Gen, the latest Amazon Echo brings improved audio and even more smart features than the previous model. It offers much better performance than the Echo Dot, and if comparing the two, the Echo is the way to go. For half the price of the Echo Studio, you can get comparable performance, especially at lower volumes. Unless you want or need the additional features that an Echo Show display offers, this is Amazon's best-value Echo device.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO