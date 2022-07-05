ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State football adds 2023 defensive back commits Tamarcus Cooley, Daemon Fagan

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
NC State football had plenty to celebrate over the holiday weekend.

The Wolfpack secured two defensive commitments from the 2023 class over a few hours on Monday, bolstering their secondary for the future.

Tamarcus Cooley, a three-star 6-foot, 195-pound athlete from Rolesville High in Wake Forest, was the first to commit to the Pack. Cooley likely will be featured in the secondary and picked NC State over schools like Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia, Mississippi State and Louisville.

Daemon Fagan, a four-star safety from Florida and cousin to NC State safety Cyrus Fagan, committed to the Pack a few hours later. Fagan is the nation's No. 21 safety and 54th-ranked player in Florida, according to 247Sports.com composite rankings.

The two commitments bring NC State's class of 2023 to 10 players.

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com, at 828-231-1747, or on Twitter at @daveth89.

