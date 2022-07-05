Norma Roney

Debra Denise Barrell nee: Agers, 63, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in her home surrounded by family. She is survived, and will be deeply missed, by her son: Billy Wilson of Alton; future daughter-in-law: Leah Spratley of Alton; her mother: Anna Jewel Agers (Jolly) of Granite City; 5 sisters: Carol (David) Krull of Jackson, Missouri, Vicki Townsend of Granite City, Wanda Schrader (Ken Thurmond) of Blackwell, Missouri, Betty (Garry) Sanders of Madison, and Ruth Ann DeRosa of Granite City; 3 brothers: Robert Rayburn (Janice Null) of Granite City, David Lee Agers (Kristie Mathis) of Granite City, and Ken (Carol) Agers of Glen Carbon; her significant other: Rodger Eller of Granite City; life-long best friend: Sherrie Est of Granite City; and many nieces and nephews and her large, extended family. She was also anxiously anticipating meeting her first grandchild, Oakleigh Reign Wilson, in December.

