ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Norma Roney

advantagenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorma Lorine Roney, 91, of St. Charles, Missouri and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at her home. She was born August 7, 1930 in Edwardsville, a daughter of the late William Ray and Arizona (Stephens) Hollis. She married Morris Lee Roney...

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Debra Barrell

Debra Denise Barrell nee: Agers, 63, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in her home surrounded by family. She is survived, and will be deeply missed, by her son: Billy Wilson of Alton; future daughter-in-law: Leah Spratley of Alton; her mother: Anna Jewel Agers (Jolly) of Granite City; 5 sisters: Carol (David) Krull of Jackson, Missouri, Vicki Townsend of Granite City, Wanda Schrader (Ken Thurmond) of Blackwell, Missouri, Betty (Garry) Sanders of Madison, and Ruth Ann DeRosa of Granite City; 3 brothers: Robert Rayburn (Janice Null) of Granite City, David Lee Agers (Kristie Mathis) of Granite City, and Ken (Carol) Agers of Glen Carbon; her significant other: Rodger Eller of Granite City; life-long best friend: Sherrie Est of Granite City; and many nieces and nephews and her large, extended family. She was also anxiously anticipating meeting her first grandchild, Oakleigh Reign Wilson, in December.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Donna Lakin

Donna L. Lakin 56 of Granite City passed July 6, 2022 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. Missouri. She was born June 10. 1966 in England daughter of the late Donald and June (Crawford) Goodyear, She was married to the late Robbie Lakin on January 19. 1984. Survived by daughters,...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Sheila Lawson

Sheila Ann Lawson, 66, of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 22, 1955 in St. Louis, MO to Garth Harmon Lawson and Charlene (Walley) Miller. Sheila worked for many years as a custodian for the Parkway School District in...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Terry Moore

Terry Joseph Moore, 67, formerly of Wood River, passed away June 28, 2022 at his residence. Born October 15, 1954 in Wood River, he was the son of Carter E., Jr. "Shorty" and Phyllis J. (Myers) Moore. He had worked as an assembly man for Chrysler before retiring. Surviving are...
WOOD RIVER, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite City, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Obituaries
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
City
St. Charles, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Decatur, IL
State
Missouri State
City
Edwardsville, IL
Granite City, IL
Obituaries
advantagenews.com

Gloria Carter

She was born on January 5, 1941, to Wilbur and Hazel (Storm) Kowitz in Geneseo, IL. Her most treasured times were with her night in shining armor, Ken Carter of 47 years, whom she married on May 9, 1975. God blessed them with eight children: Monica Houston of Godfrey, IL,...
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Mary Ann Williams

She was born on September 12, 1936, in Jacksonville, IL, the daughter of Charles and Emma (Winter) Robinson. Mary Ann was married to Ronald Stark. She then married George Williams on September 25, 1984, in Kentucky and he preceded her in death in 2005. Mary Ann worked as a clerk...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Douglas Gress Sr.

Douglas Paul Gress Sr., 65, died unexpectedly at 4:06 p.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022 in the Emergency Room at Jersey Community Hospital. He was born on May 30, 1957 in Jerseyville, one of four children born to the late Paul and Verna June (Matthews) Gress. He married the former Ella...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Donald Jamison

Donald D. “Donnie” Jamison, 66, died at 6:20 a.m., Monday, July 4, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care Center in Jerseyville. He was born on December 9, 1955 in Washington, Missouri and is survived by two sisters, Betty Donovan and Nancy Faulkner. He was preceded in...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Gc First Assembly#Columbia#Hayli#Joyc
advantagenews.com

Robert Binger

Robert Leroy Binger, 60, of Lake City, FL and formally of Collinsville, IL died on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from injuries sustained in an airplane crash near St. Jacob, IL. He was born on October 3, 1961 in St. Louis, MO to Melvin and Ruth Ann (Haar) Binger. The loving...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

William Forsythe

William (Bill) Garnett Forsythe, 87, of Alton, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at his home. Born August 18, 1934, in Land Between the Lakes, KY, he was the son of the late Oscar B. Forsythe and the late Hester Elizabeth (Bloodworth) Forsythe. He was a veteran of the...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Steven Blair, Sr.

Steven Andrew Blair, Sr., 68, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born September 10, 1953 in Alton, he was the son of Charles Blair and Charlein (Elder) Schneider. A U.S. Army veteran, he had been employed as a millwright for Laclede Steel. Surviving are two sons,...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Michael Bott

Born July 26, 1947 in Alton, he was a son of Alvin and Barbara (Allen) Bott. He married Katie McConnell Sept. 26, 1969, and together they shared almost 53 years of marriage. Survivors include his wife Katie of Alton; two sons, Paul (Nell) Bott of Leland, NC and Tim (Lynda) Bott of Charleston, SC; 5 grandchildren; several siblings; and his and Katie’s dear friend, Teresa Back of Alton, who has helped tremendously.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
advantagenews.com

Sherry Brown

Sherry Kay Brown, 68, of Troy, IL, passed away at 9:31 p.m. Mon. July 4, 2022 at home while under hospice care. On Jun. 26, 1982, she and Chris Brown were married in Edwardsville, IL. He preceded her in death Aug. 22, 2018. Sherry loved to watch the Cardinals, wrestling...
TROY, IL
advantagenews.com

Elaine Slow

Elaine Ilene Slow, 88, passed away at 3:17pm on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Jersey Community Hospital. She was born on August 31, 1933, near Medora, Illinois, the daughter of the late Harry E. and Ethel (Seehausen) Bowers. Survivors include two sons and a daughter in law: Randall and Jenny Slow of Godfrey, Russell Slow of Hardin, a step brother and his wife: Marvin and Jane Rahn of Jacksonville, Florida.
MEDORA, IL
advantagenews.com

River Dragons lose at Cape Girardeau, back home tonight

-0- The Alton River Dragons lost at Cape Girardeau (MO), 6-2 last (THU) night in Prospect League baseball. The River Dragons have now lost 4 games in a row overall and have started the second half of the season at 0-and-3. Overall records: Alton (18-16), Cape Catfish (14-19) > Scott...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
advantagenews.com

George Slone

Born May 7, 1954 in Carrollton, IL, he was one of 14 children of Charles D. and Imogene J. (Shea) Slone. George P. worked in the sheet metal industry and enjoyed all things outdoors and nature, including hunting, fishing, and hunting for arrowheads. He took pride in his rural property and spent most of his time there. He lived life by his own rules with no regrets.
CARROLLTON, IL
advantagenews.com

East Alton District joins "Oiler Nation"

The East Alton School District #13 has announced it is joining Oiler Nation. The district will fully engage in Oiler Nation starting the 22-23 school year with the mascot of all of the district’s schools being the Oilers and official school colors changing to maroon and gold. Oiler Nation also includes districts #14 and #15.
EAST ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Public welcome to Beverly Farm fireworks

If you missed some of the larger fireworks displays over the July 4th weekend, there’s one more chance to see one tonight. Beverly Farm in Godfrey invites the public to attend its annual fireworks display which is scheduled for 9pm, weather permitting. Central States Fireworks will conduct the show, and the grounds will open at 7pm.
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Beverly Farm Fireworks the Evening of July 8 Are Open to Everyone

GODFREY, ILLINOIS – Beverly Farm Foundation has announced that its annual fireworks display is again open to the public this year. The Beverly Farm fireworks are scheduled for Friday, July 8. “Your Independence Day celebrations don’t have to end on July 4th,” said Beverly Farm Foundation CEO Crystal Officer....
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary

Your browser does not support the audio element. Irene McLaughlin, Susie Pruetzel and Dave Whaley join in from Alton Memorial to talk about the Gift Card fundraiser to purchase new wheelchairs and the Christmas in July sale at the gift shop July 11-14.
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy