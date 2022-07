OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma firefighters must focus on their mindset and check in on their mental health. Fighting fires is not just a job—it’s a 24-hour job. Firefighters must stay healthy after some of the things they may encounter on a day-to-day basis. Firefighters at Station 25 said relying on each other and checking in on their own mental health is how they stay in tune with their bodies.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO