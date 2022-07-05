Patricia Kurilla

Curtis Ledley Gooden, 89, died at 10:40 p.m. Monday, July 4, 2022 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born January 30, 1933 in the Parish of St. James in Jamaica, he was the son of Charles and Eva (Dorrie) Gooden. Mr. Gooden earned a degree in public health and retired as a public health inspector for the Parish of St. Catherine, Jamaica. He later retired from Warner-Jenkinson in St. Louis. He was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Godfrey. On August 25, 1968 he married the former Joyce Erica Williams in Kingston, Jamaica. She survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Dr. Cheryl Wink (Jeremy) of Englewood, CO, and a son, Howard Gooden (Bridgit) of Frisco, TX. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 at Westminster Presbyterian Church and continue from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022. Pastor Adrian Das will officiate. Burial will be on the family plot in Springfield, Jamaica. Memorials may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

