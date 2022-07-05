ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Patricia Kurilla

advantagenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia M. Kurilla, 75, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. She was born August 13, 1946 in East St. Louis, Illinois, a daughter of the late...

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Debra Barrell

Debra Denise Barrell nee: Agers, 63, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in her home surrounded by family. She is survived, and will be deeply missed, by her son: Billy Wilson of Alton; future daughter-in-law: Leah Spratley of Alton; her mother: Anna Jewel Agers (Jolly) of Granite City; 5 sisters: Carol (David) Krull of Jackson, Missouri, Vicki Townsend of Granite City, Wanda Schrader (Ken Thurmond) of Blackwell, Missouri, Betty (Garry) Sanders of Madison, and Ruth Ann DeRosa of Granite City; 3 brothers: Robert Rayburn (Janice Null) of Granite City, David Lee Agers (Kristie Mathis) of Granite City, and Ken (Carol) Agers of Glen Carbon; her significant other: Rodger Eller of Granite City; life-long best friend: Sherrie Est of Granite City; and many nieces and nephews and her large, extended family. She was also anxiously anticipating meeting her first grandchild, Oakleigh Reign Wilson, in December.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Donna Lakin

Donna L. Lakin 56 of Granite City passed July 6, 2022 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. Missouri. She was born June 10. 1966 in England daughter of the late Donald and June (Crawford) Goodyear, She was married to the late Robbie Lakin on January 19. 1984. Survived by daughters,...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Dawn Belangee

Dawn Belangee, 65, passed Tuesday July, 5 2022, at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville. She was born on. January. 28, 1956, she was the daughter of Herschel and Dorothy (Woods) Allen. She graduated. Carlinville High School. Dawn had worked at Smurfit‑Stone Container. She will be remembered as a loving wife and...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Sheila Lawson

Sheila Ann Lawson, 66, of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 22, 1955 in St. Louis, MO to Garth Harmon Lawson and Charlene (Walley) Miller. Sheila worked for many years as a custodian for the Parkway School District in...
GRANITE CITY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite City, IL
State
Illinois State
Belleville, IL
Obituaries
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Belleville, IL
Granite City, IL
Obituaries
advantagenews.com

Mary Demster

Mary Alice (nee Kovarik) Demster, age 79 of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her home. Mary was born on August 25, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL, a daughter of the late Vincent and Dorothy (nee Burgdorf) Kovarik. On December 29, 1962, Mary Kovarik...
GLEN CARBON, IL
advantagenews.com

Mary Ann Williams

She was born on September 12, 1936, in Jacksonville, IL, the daughter of Charles and Emma (Winter) Robinson. Mary Ann was married to Ronald Stark. She then married George Williams on September 25, 1984, in Kentucky and he preceded her in death in 2005. Mary Ann worked as a clerk...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Douglas Gress Sr.

Douglas Paul Gress Sr., 65, died unexpectedly at 4:06 p.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022 in the Emergency Room at Jersey Community Hospital. He was born on May 30, 1957 in Jerseyville, one of four children born to the late Paul and Verna June (Matthews) Gress. He married the former Ella...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Terry Moore

Terry Joseph Moore, 67, formerly of Wood River, passed away June 28, 2022 at his residence. Born October 15, 1954 in Wood River, he was the son of Carter E., Jr. "Shorty" and Phyllis J. (Myers) Moore. He had worked as an assembly man for Chrysler before retiring. Surviving are...
WOOD RIVER, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Irwin
advantagenews.com

Donald Jamison

Donald D. “Donnie” Jamison, 66, died at 6:20 a.m., Monday, July 4, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care Center in Jerseyville. He was born on December 9, 1955 in Washington, Missouri and is survived by two sisters, Betty Donovan and Nancy Faulkner. He was preceded in...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Gloria Carter

She was born on January 5, 1941, to Wilbur and Hazel (Storm) Kowitz in Geneseo, IL. Her most treasured times were with her night in shining armor, Ken Carter of 47 years, whom she married on May 9, 1975. God blessed them with eight children: Monica Houston of Godfrey, IL,...
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Zona Faye Stegall

Zona Faye Stegall, 83 of South Roxana, passed away at 8:35 a.m. Monday, July 4, 2022 in Lebanon, TN with family by her side. Faye was born December 21, 1938, in Sesser, IL. She was a daughter of the late Alvin Edward and LeVerne (Taylor) Hannis Boswell. In 1952, her...
SOUTH ROXANA, IL
advantagenews.com

Robert Binger

Robert Leroy Binger, 60, of Lake City, FL and formally of Collinsville, IL died on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from injuries sustained in an airplane crash near St. Jacob, IL. He was born on October 3, 1961 in St. Louis, MO to Melvin and Ruth Ann (Haar) Binger. The loving...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swansea City#Memorial Hospital#Caseyville
advantagenews.com

Elaine Slow

Elaine Ilene Slow, 88, passed away at 3:17pm on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Jersey Community Hospital. She was born on August 31, 1933, near Medora, Illinois, the daughter of the late Harry E. and Ethel (Seehausen) Bowers. Survivors include two sons and a daughter in law: Randall and Jenny Slow of Godfrey, Russell Slow of Hardin, a step brother and his wife: Marvin and Jane Rahn of Jacksonville, Florida.
MEDORA, IL
advantagenews.com

Curtis Gooden

Curtis Ledley Gooden, 89, died at 10:40 p.m. Monday, July 4, 2022 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born January 30, 1933 in the Parish of St. James in Jamaica, he was the son of Charles and Eva (Dorrie) Gooden. Mr. Gooden earned a degree in public health and retired as a public health inspector for the Parish of St. Catherine, Jamaica. He later retired from Warner-Jenkinson in St. Louis. He was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Godfrey. On August 25, 1968 he married the former Joyce Erica Williams in Kingston, Jamaica. She survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Dr. Cheryl Wink (Jeremy) of Englewood, CO, and a son, Howard Gooden (Bridgit) of Frisco, TX. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 at Westminster Presbyterian Church and continue from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022. Pastor Adrian Das will officiate. Burial will be on the family plot in Springfield, Jamaica. Memorials may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Steven Blair, Sr.

Steven Andrew Blair, Sr., 68, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born September 10, 1953 in Alton, he was the son of Charles Blair and Charlein (Elder) Schneider. A U.S. Army veteran, he had been employed as a millwright for Laclede Steel. Surviving are two sons,...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Sherry Brown

Sherry Kay Brown, 68, of Troy, IL, passed away at 9:31 p.m. Mon. July 4, 2022 at home while under hospice care. On Jun. 26, 1982, she and Chris Brown were married in Edwardsville, IL. He preceded her in death Aug. 22, 2018. Sherry loved to watch the Cardinals, wrestling...
TROY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
advantagenews.com

East Alton District joins "Oiler Nation"

The East Alton School District #13 has announced it is joining Oiler Nation. The district will fully engage in Oiler Nation starting the 22-23 school year with the mascot of all of the district’s schools being the Oilers and official school colors changing to maroon and gold. Oiler Nation also includes districts #14 and #15.
EAST ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Rev. William Mullis

Rev. William M. Mullis, retired United States Air Force Master Sergeant passed away at 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born June 2, 1932 in Rockingham, North Carolina, a son of the late William and Fannie (Campbell) Mullis. He married Barbara Kay (Helton) Mullis on March 10, 1955 in Chesterfield, South Carolina and she passed away on October 22, 2021. He loved serving the Lord, was of the Southern Baptist faith and was pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Granite City for many years. He enjoyed his days of playing golf and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by his son, Richard W. Mullis I. of Mitchell; three grandsons, Richard W. Mullis II, Jaron Mullis and Joshua (JoAnna) Mullis; great grandchildren, Austin Mullis, Brady Mullis, Gemma Mullis, Kylie Mullis, Harleigh Mullis and Bryleigh Mullis; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 66 years, he was preceded in death by a son, Gary Dean Mullis and siblings.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

River Dragons lose at Cape Girardeau, back home tonight

-0- The Alton River Dragons lost at Cape Girardeau (MO), 6-2 last (THU) night in Prospect League baseball. The River Dragons have now lost 4 games in a row overall and have started the second half of the season at 0-and-3. Overall records: Alton (18-16), Cape Catfish (14-19) > Scott...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
advantagenews.com

Pollinator Party is Saturday

Jamie Hines Prairie at LaVista Park in Godfrey will be the site of a sculpture unveiling on Saturday morning July 9th. Organizers say their “Pollinator Party” event will highlight the region’s ongoing work to protect pollinators like the Monarch butterfly and create a culture of conservation. The...
GODFREY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy