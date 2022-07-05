Mic'd Up: Heath Webb and the Indians are the first to grab the mic

Clothes and shoes in a retail storeAlexander Kovacs. The Mall of Georgia is one of my favorite places to be, there is nowhere like it! From fun activities, stores galore, great food, beautiful scenery, fun, entertainment-you name it. You can easily spend an entire day at the Mall of GA as it is the largest mall in Georgia. Inside the mall, there are over 200 shops with everything from clothing, makeup, shoes, jewelry, electronics, sporting goods, and much more. Apple, H&M, Michael Kors, Pandora, and Sephora are among the many retailers. Additionally, there are hundreds of stores and restaurants around the Mall equally pleasing. You can find something to satisfy every taste bud, whether you want a sit-down restaurant or a quick on-the-go meal. The cities of Buford, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Gainesville, and Lawrenceville are served by the Mall of Georgia located off I-85, Exit 115.

