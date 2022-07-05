ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

Mic'd Up: Heath Webb and the Indians are the first to grab the mic

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAHLONEGA, Ga. — Mic'd Up is back and in the Gold City. Friday Game Night caught up with new Lumpkin County...

Golf: Justus qualifies for Notay Begay finals

ATHENS — Gainesville's Hudson Justus won a spot in the seeason-ending Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship after edging out five other players, including three in the world top 20, in a qualifier last weekend at the University of Georgia golf course. Only the winner advanced to the...
ATHENS, GA
Donald McIntosh drives to Iron Man LMS win at Boyd’s

RINGGOLD, Ga. - Donald McIntosh kicked off the Independence Day race weekend with a home state victory in Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series action at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia on Friday night. The Dawsonville, Georgia speedster took the lead on a lap 15 restart in the 40-lap feature,...
RINGGOLD, GA
Obituaries & Related Stories

Linda Ann Jenkins Queen, age 66, of Winder, GA passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Queen; parents, Charlie and Jean Miller Que ... Dawson. Shirley Branson, 76. Mrs. Shirley Branson, age 76, passed peacefully in to the arms of her...
WINDER, GA
Your Mall of Georgia fun guide

Clothes and shoes in a retail storeAlexander Kovacs. The Mall of Georgia is one of my favorite places to be, there is nowhere like it! From fun activities, stores galore, great food, beautiful scenery, fun, entertainment-you name it. You can easily spend an entire day at the Mall of GA as it is the largest mall in Georgia. Inside the mall, there are over 200 shops with everything from clothing, makeup, shoes, jewelry, electronics, sporting goods, and much more. Apple, H&M, Michael Kors, Pandora, and Sephora are among the many retailers. Additionally, there are hundreds of stores and restaurants around the Mall equally pleasing. You can find something to satisfy every taste bud, whether you want a sit-down restaurant or a quick on-the-go meal. The cities of Buford, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Gainesville, and Lawrenceville are served by the Mall of Georgia located off I-85, Exit 115.
BUFORD, GA
Explore Atlanta

Living in Atlanta Georgia Pros and Cons | Meet Atlanta

Are you thinking about moving to Atlanta and you're looking for someone to give you the bottom line of what's it like to live here? In this episode of ATL Vibes, 'm going to give you the good, the bad, and the ugly of living in the ATL. By understanding the pros and cons, you can make the best decision on whether Atlanta is the right place for you. So, want to hear what others might not tell you about living in Atlanta GA? Check out the following content!
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Rare fireflies sync up in north Georgia

ATHENS — It was a perfect evening as night pulled down its curtain on the sun and dusk awakened the forest. Standing in the new darkness of a 100-acre wood on a recent summer evening, a group of University of Georgia entomology graduate students witnessed magic in the air — literally — as thousands of fireflies of different species rose from the forest floor to flash their luminescent love songs to hopeful mates hiding below. The group was invited by a local landowner and citizen entomologist to experience the masses of twinkling insects, some of which are rare species, an experiential learning encounter of the seemingly supernatural.
ATHENS, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

Where To Find The Best Peach Cobbler In Georgia

Cobbler is the perfect ending to any meal — And if you live in Georgia, you better make it peach cobbler. There's nothing better than finishing off some soul food with fresh Georgia peaches cooked in butter and spices. While you're at it, you might as well add a large scoop of ice cream on top. If you're looking for the best peach cobbler in Georgia, look no further. We're here to help.
ATLANTA, GA
David M. Wood

David M. Wood, age 47, of Dahlonega entered rest Wednesday July 6, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville. Services will be announced later. Please share online condolences and memories at www.wardsfh.com. Ward's Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of David M. Wood.
DAHLONEGA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Severe storms move through metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The summer heat and humidity once again made conditions favorable for strong to severe storms in north Georgia on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns is tracking a system that could bring widespread showers and storms this evening. There have already been at least...
ATLANTA, GA
Talking With Tami

Ocean & Acre In Alpharetta, Ga

I was pleasantly surprised when I was invited out to a happening new restaurant located in Alpharetta, Ga called, Ocean & Acre. They were established in 2019. It’s a swanky dining spot and when I arrived, I absolutely loved the vibe! You can dine inside or outdoors on the patio, the design, layout and decor was so pretty. The jazz playing in the back ground, the well-dressed patrons and atmosphere put me in such a great mood! We were quickly seated and I looked over the extensive menu.
ALPHARETTA, GA
6213 Ivy Springs Drive Flowery Branch, GA 30542

Application fee: $49. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Does 6213 Ivy Springs Drive Flowery Branch, GA 30542 require an application fee?. Yes, 6213 Ivy Springs Drive Flowery Branch, GA 30542 requires a $49 application fee. What types of floor plans are available at 6213 Ivy Springs...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Gwinnettians work on dedicating 8-foot statue to King

JULY 5, 2022 | Several Gwinnettians are involved with producing an 8-foot bronze statue to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which will be placed in downtown Atlanta on Jan. 16, 2023. The near-complete clay statue model was unveiled last Thursday in Athens to a gathering of about 100 people, mostly...
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Buford: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Buford, Georgia

Buford is located in Gwinnett and Hall Counties in the U.S. State of Georgia. The majority of the city can be found in Gwinnett County. This is part of Atlanta-Sandy Springs Marietta Metropolitan Statistical Area. Buford, a historic Georgia town with big city vibes, is small and charming. Main Street is full of the diverse art created by Tannery Row Artist Colony residents. Buford Community Centre is located in the city. It houses Buford History Museum and Town Park and Theater.
BUFORD, GA
WGAU

Ga DOT gears up for work on Highway 316

The Georgia DOT says work on Highway 316 in Gwinnett and Barrow counties will make for overnight lane closures. The work that begins this weekend will impact eastbound traffic between Cedars Road and Winder Highway and is expected to continue into October. From the Georgia Dept of Transportation... WHAT: Georgia...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man wanted in 4 metro Atlanta counties arrested for running illegal chop shop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in Habersham, Hall and Elbert counties is now in custody in Gwinnett county. Last month, Habersham County deputies reached out to deputies in Hall County about a motorcycle driver who sped off from an attempted traffic stop on Hwy. 365. They had identified the suspect as Henry Parker Whitley, 30, and said they believed he was at a home on Tribble Gap Road just inside Hall County near the Habersham County line.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

