Dirty kitchen equipment: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (July 5)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly round-up of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated.

Here are sanitation scores in Wake, Durham, Orange and Johnston counties for the week of June 28-July 5.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows that 100 restaurants were inspected between June 28-July 5.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County by using the county’s inspection grades database at wake-nc.healthinspections.us.

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows that 16 restaurant inspections were completed between June 28-July 5.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

La Doña (2000 Avondale Dr., Suite D, Durham) received a score of 86.5% during an inspection on June 30.

The restaurant was in violation of 17 state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to three points.

Violations included cooked and raw foods being stored near each other, which can lead to cross-contamination; some pieces of kitchen equipment being dirty; some ready-to-eat foods lacking date markings; and there being no certified food protection manager on-site at the restaurant.

Several violations were repeats from previous inspections. Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored a 90% in November 2021 and a 95% in February 2021.

▪ No restaurants in Durham County received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County using the county’s inspections database at bit.ly/3pVQfpG.

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that 29 restaurants were inspected between June 28-July 5.

▪ All 29 restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County using the county’s inspections database at bit.ly/3eQqpxc.

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database shows that six restaurants were inspected between June 28-July 5.

▪ All six restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Johnston County using the county’s inspections database at johnston-nc.healthinspections.us.